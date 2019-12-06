By Samuel McKnight
McKnight is a senior International Relations major at Roanoke College. He is originally from Charlotte, North Carolina.
Sitting in a kitchen in a small, semi-rural city, I dined over fried pork and potatoes with two middle-aged locals in their green kitchen with the quiet banter of news emanating from a small television. Norms of acceptable dinner conversation topics notwithstanding, we turned to politics.
“The President has really messed up this time,” the male host declared. “What’s happening in the south, for instance, is simply unacceptable. The way he’s handling this, the way he acts around the world — it’s unhelpful, an empty waste of money and manpower.” He spoke with a quiet force, adding that “he isn’t representing who we are.”
His wife nodded her head in agreement. I probed further, hoping to hear more: “People don’t really understand...” I said. “Right,” the wife began, eying me, “you see, folks don’t know how to separate between politics and people. You need to remember that politics are here— “she held her hand high above the table, “and people are here—” holding it towards the floor. “There’s a big difference.”
American dialogue about foreign affairs tends to create archetypes of people in other countries according to common political narratives. But the people rarely match such models. America, for instance, has been for years now ferociously divided in the age of Donald Trump. Most of the pressing foreign policy issues of his term — the detainment of children at the border, the U.S. exit from major international treaties and agreements, his apparent isolationist ideas — have been buried in a heap of bitter, partisan vitriol. The president’s recent decision to pull U.S. troops from Syria garnered similar contempt. But let’s take a step back. Much of America supports the president fervently, and many oppose him. To build an archetype to fit all Americans would be impossible and likely impertinent.
With that said, let us return for a moment to fried pork and potatoes. My old acquaintances are Russians. The meal we shared was in a small, semi-rural Russian city I visited during the six months I lived in the country. The president to whom they referred was Vladimir Putin, and the problems in the south were his conquests in eastern Ukraine. My friends are average, middle-class working professionals, discontent with the death toll and money wasted by the conflict. No doubt there is widespread regret about Russia’s complicity in the Turkish offensive against the Kurds, just as there is great sadness in America that we have decided to no longer assist this important and highly-targeted minority. The onlooking world is hard-pressed to find a guiltless actor.
Let us turn our dialogue towards people before politics. Russians and Americans are large groups of ordinary people with extraordinary senses of national excellence. It is clear that our national identities can be erroneously associated with the misdeeds of the governments above us, and that our internal divisions about foreign policy preclude any notion that we are all the same.
America is too diverse to fit into a single archetype; Russia, too, boasts over one hundred ethnic groups, a variety of political persuasions, and a territory so immense geographers have trouble classifying it. We are aggregates of individual people. Indeed, Americans, Russians, Turks, Syrians, and all those who have the rich pleasure of calling this Earth home are people, as I am a person, living in the countries of our births and under our respective politicians. As my host that evening so wisely stated, there’s a big difference between politics and people.
