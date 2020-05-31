By George McDowell
McDowell is professor emeritus of applied economics at Virginia Tech.
The first thing to understand about opening the economy is that the stock market has nothing to do with the state of the American economy. To quote Nobel Laureate in Economics Paul Krugman on the economy and the stock market, “…whenever you consider the economic implications of stock prices, you want to remember three rules. First, the stock market is not the economy. Second, the stock market is not the economy. Third, the stock market is not the economy.” The famous great economist Paul Samuelson is known to have quipped that the stock market had predicted nine of the past five recessions. So, do not use the status of the stock market as a measure of how well the economy is doing.
The second most important thing to remember about the economy is that it is driven by consumer spending — economists call that aggregate demand. The fastest way to stimulate and reinvigorate aggregate demand is to get money into the hands of the people who are most likely to spend it immediately — as opposed to giving it to people more likely to save it. That means getting into the hands of lower income people who need to buy or pay for the things they need to live today and tomorrow — rather than things they want next year or later.
What has happened in the economy because of the pandemic is that much of the work force whose wages compromise a substantial part of the consumer demand has been shut down. The only workers continuing to work and get a pay check are those providing so called “essential services” — the folks who work for local government, particularly public health and public safety, and those in the medical services/hospitals, the grocery stores and pharmacy workers. But while a large number of other people are working from home, there are still a huge number of people who are not working and not getting a wage, and very many people don’t have much to spend, so aggregate demand is down.
When people talk about “opening the economy” they mean they want people to go back to work, start earning a wage again, and start spending to boost consumer demand — the driving force of the economy. You can tell people they can start sending their children back to school, start going to work again in offices attending meetings, get haircuts, or open restaurants again for meals with friends, but you can’t get people who are afraid they or their kids will contract a deadly virus to avail themselves of those services.
Gov. Cuomo says it best when he says, “I can’t make anyone do anything they don’t want to do, I can only give them the facts and let them make their own decisions.” He used those kinds of statements when talking about getting people to use isolation, masks, and social distancing to avoid contracting the COVID-19 infection. It is the same when going in the other direction —opening the economy.
It will only be as the facts of the incidence of infection and death are such that individuals and families, will decide to reenter the economy and again add to the aggregate demand through the earning and spending of wages on the multitude of goods and services that are used in everyday life.
One of the largest measures of the trust many people have in the safety of the economy will be the willingness to send their children back to school.
The schools, principally K-12, are suddenly being recognized for their “day care” value as well as their educational value, because many of the parents will be unwilling to go back to work unless their K-12 school age children are in school.
So, it is easier to turn off the economy when there is great fear of infection, but it is much more difficult to turn on the economy, if there is not clear information about the safety from infection.
Ambiguity about the facts will not cut it when it comes to public health safety.
