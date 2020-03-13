By George McDowell
McDowell is professor emeritus of applied economics at Virginia Tech.
Two young girls who were neighbors and good friends were determined to make some money so that they could go to the summer camp. In the early summer the weather turned hot and the girls had a great money-making idea. They would sell lemonade by the glass. They invested in the fixings for the lemonade and purchased paper cups and set up their stand in the wide shoulder of the road in front of their houses. The did very very well and were thrilled. Capitalism and markets really worked.
After coming home from camp the girls were motivated to find something they could do in the cold weather of winter to start their summer-camp fund for the next year. Fortune would have it that the area where they live was hit with a significant winter snow-storm — they had it! They would make some really nifty snow sculptures on their front lawns, and then sell “views” of them. They made their snow sculptures and put up their sign announcing their product for sale. But, except for a few neighbors who knew the girls, drivers could see what the girls had “sculpted” and did not stop and pay for closer looks. It was an economic failure.
The girls had learned several significant lessons. One is that there are some things the market cannot do, particularly if you cannot stop non-payers from having access to the product being sold. The other thing they learned was that different things that people want, have characteristics that make them more or less suitable to being dealt with by markets.
This then raises the question that asks if people still want things that markets can’t handle, how can they best get them? Curiously, most of the things that government provides us are things that have characteristics that are more like snow sculptures than like lemonade. So, when governments provide parks, roads, sanitary and safety standards in foods and drugs, and even the prohibition of selling flammable night gowns for little girls and boys, that is not socialism but rather government doing what markets cannot do.
One more example may be helpful. Many parents of new babies, on being informed that immunizations will prevent their children from being sick with chicken pox, will simply pay for those immunizations — a market working. However, an additional benefit from immunizations is that if everyone is immunized, then the disease can be eliminated. But, if for whatever reason, even a few people fail to get their children immunized, then the elimination of the disease is not possible and that looks like snow sculptures — some form of government intervention is necessary.
Socialism in this story is not when government does what markets cannot do, it is when government does what markets can do. It is when government produces and sells the lemonade.
I lived in Albania two years immediately after it emerged from communistic socialism. It had achieved its equity goals. Almost everyone had the same resources from the society — they all had virtually nothing.
