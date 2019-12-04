By Elizabeth McCommon
McCommon is a former substance abuse prevention specialist. She is now retired and lives in Blacksburg.
The crux (“a puzzling or difficult problem: unsolved question”) of the following is this question: why is marijuana still listed as a Schedule 1 drug by the federal government?
Thirty some years ago, I served as a Substance Abuse Prevention Specialist in a New River Valley Mental Health agency. I participated in a National Institute on Drug Abuse forty-hour training that included a history of drug use in the United States, laws that were enacted, the dynamics of drug use, their effect upon individuals and society and the categories into which the federal government had placed these various substances. Schedule 1 drugs are those “that have a high potential for abuse, have no accepted medical treatment use and include marijuana, heroin, mescaline, LSD, MDMA and psilocybin.” In spite of the fact that all but three states have chosen to either decriminalize, legalize or allow for its medical use, marijuana remains a Schedule 1 drug. Although linking marijuana and heroin seemed confounding to me at the time, it wasn’t until recently it became a personal issue for me.
A few years back, old injuries from a terrible car accident came back to haunt me with arthritic pain and difficulty walking and sleeping. My primary care doctor prescribed a small number of the lowest dosage of a Schedule 2 analgesic for pain, which was listed as Schedule 4 until 2014, and also a Schedule 4 sedative for sleep. In the interest of full disclosure, I informed him that I had been given some homegrown marijuana, which had been effective in alleviating the symptoms at a tolerable level, and that the prescribed drugs were used for only the most severe, such as times when I was unable to walk. He raised no objection and even went so far as to say he thought that marijuana should be legalized. It was reassuring to know that I could make moderate and conservative use of the prescribed drugs, knowing their potential for dependency and addiction.
My doctor of many years retired, and I was referred to another. Upon requesting renewal of the prescribed drugs, I was informed that a urine test would be required to assure that I was not using any Schedule 1 or other drugs. As with my other doctor, I had informed him of my use of marijuana for moderate pain. I was taken aback that my request would raise red flags with him. I had to assume that he had not reviewed my health history, nor understood my conservative and responsible use of those prescriptions. I chose to discontinue use of marijuana to see how my body would manage in its absence, and found that I was using more of the pharmaceuticals than I was comfortable with. It seems paradoxical.
I am well informed about and understand the dilemma of the opioid crisis in our country, but it defies logic that marijuana remains a Schedule 1 drug, a designation that dates from 1970. Either Congress or the U.S. Attorney General can remove this classification but have refused to do so, although its removal has been proposed repeatedly since 1972. The state of Virginia could follow the lead of other states and defy the federal government’s obstinate refusal to address the fact that marijuana is not addictive and has proven to have many medical applications. It is my hope that our governor and state attorney general will act to do just that.
An interesting caveat refers to the recent interview with a retired policeman on network television. His work had left him with the need for pain medication from the many injuries he had incurred over the years. Opioid-based drugs left him lying zombie-like on his sofa and fearful that he would never be able to return to life as usual, until a friend suggested that he try marijuana. He said that one could imagine his trepidation, but try it, he did. On camera, for the nation to see, he demonstrated how quickly, in a matter of seconds, the herb acted and relieved him of his pain. He has gone on to be a mentor for elders who, having been fearful of using a Schedule 1 drug, are now using less and less of the opioid pharmacuticals. He lives in a state that allows this.
My question remains, why does the federal government continue to classify marijuana as a Schedule 1 drug? The cynic in me can only guess that powerful lobbyists with lots of money at stake are behind this resistance.
