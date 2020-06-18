By Robert B. McClintic II
McClintic is Chief Executive Officer of Kissito Healthcare.
The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted all of our lives in ways we could never have imagined. At Kissito Healthcare, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation organization, we have seen firsthand the impact of this virus on our nursing care facilities. The unwavering devotion of our long-term care providers to keeping our residents safe and fighting this highly infectious virus has been pivotal.
Our top priority has been ensuring the health and wellbeing of our residents. Our long-term care providers at Kissito have adhered to strict virus containment protocols to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus since the lockdowns began in March.
Here in Roanoke and at each of our facilities across Virginia, we have implemented visitation restrictions and isolation procedures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among residents and staff. We understand the critical need to continue following these procedures; however, we also recognize that it has been an extremely challenging time for our residents, who have had limited contact with their friends and family as a result.
As we have navigated the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we must not forget the importance of our residents’ emotional well-being. That’s why providers across our facilities are working to bring our communities together — while still ensuring that they are complying with social distancing guidelines. During times such as these, it’s especially important that individuals maintain their social support networks.
Staff at Kissito Healthcare Hot Springs recently organized a 50th wedding anniversary celebration for one of our long-term care residents. Although he and his wife were separated by glass, they were able to safely celebrate the special occasion with dinner alongside members of their immediate family.
Additionally, The Brian Center of Alleghany in Low Moor, Virginia, recently hosted a wedding ceremony so that one of our residents could see his son get married. Because they were separated by a glass door, he was still able to attend this milestone moment while maintaining a safe distance.
Staff members also are encouraging residents to connect with others virtually, helping them see loved ones through Facetime visits and video chats.
These are just a few examples of how our team is going above and beyond to keep residents connected to their friends and families.
There has been no shortage of support from our local communities, who have rallied around our nursing care facilities by donating masks, producing hand sanitizer and providing staff with gift certificates. These countless acts of kindness have gone a long way to lift spirits during a challenging time.
As the world around us gradually begins to reopen, our providers are continuing to sacrifice their own summer vacations and time off for the well-being and safety of our residents. They are giving up time with their friends and loved ones to keep those in their care safe as they remain on the frontlines of this battle.
It’s our long-term care providers who have worked long days and nights to care for our residents as this public health crisis continues — protecting our most vulnerable population while allowing them to uphold meaningful connections with friends and loved ones. We must remember to show our appreciation for all that they are doing to protect our vulnerable senior community. They are true heroes.
