By Dorothy McAuliffe
McAuliffe is chairman of No Kid Hungry Virginia and former first lady of Virginia. Contact her at: dmcauliffe@strength.org
When Dr. Rita Bishop retires as the superintendent of Roanoke City Schools at the end of this school year, she leaves a legacy rich in academic success. Her credentials on that score are well documented and well deserved. She would be the first to tell you, though, that these achievements are inextricable from the reforms she put in place to help address the needs of the whole child. Notably, her leadership in expanding school meal programs within city schools has made a profound difference in the confidence, health, and academic success of thousands of Roanoke students.
The fact is adequate nutrition is a critical foundation for learning. Students simply cannot thrive without reliable, daily access to food. Recognizing the direct link between a full belly and academic success, Dr. Bishop supported and encouraged meal programs during the school day and beyond.
Her commitment was likely strengthened by a call she received in her office one winter evening when snow kept schools closed for four days. The young voice on the other end asked her, “Are you going to open school tomorrow? Please open, I’m so hungry.”
Since the 2014-2015 school year, Roanoke City Schools increased by 10 percent the number of students receiving both breakfast and lunch at school. That’s 2,000 more students each and every day with full bellies and alert minds. The spike in numbers were largely attributable to a federally funded program called “Breakfast After the Bell,” which introduces a morning mealtime to the beginning of the school day. Some students enjoy “Breakfast in the Classroom,” while other schools operate “Grab and Go” or “Second Chance” models. Breakfast After the Bell increases participation by reducing stigma and increasing access to breakfast. When breakfast is part of the school day, more students are likely to benefit. Participation grew as well thanks to an expansion of the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP), which allows qualifying schools to provide breakfast and lunch at no charge to all students. All but two of Roanoke City’s schools operate CEP.
Dr. Bishop also championed an increase in out-of-school-time meals. Roanoke City Public Schools’ Food and Nutrition Department added free afterschool and summer meal programs in 2016. The afterschool program has grown to serving nearly 55,000 meals at 20 locations, while the summer meal program served more than 110,000 meals at 15 locations last summer. Keeping kids well-nourished and engaged while school is out helps prevent the “summer slide” which can cause far too many students to fall behind academically.
And remember that snow-bound student caller? Because of Dr. Bishop’s leadership, RCPS has found ways to serve meals when school is closed due to inclement weather. The Food and Nutrition Department has a track record of offering meals on snow days when it is safe enough for staff to travel to work.
In the long list of accomplishments Dr. Bishop will leave behind, her work to improve food access for all children should stand right alongside higher graduation rates and accreditation. If we want to improve equity in public education, we have to identify resources barriers and tackle them head on. Dr. Bishop never hesitated to leverage the resources available to support her families, especially the federal child nutrition programs because she recognizes that children can’t be hungry to learn if they’re just plain hungry.
With National School Breakfast Week just completed, I want to take the opportunity to express my gratitude for all Dr. Bishop has done for the City of Roanoke and beyond. The children and families of Roanoke City are better nourished, better educated, and better prepared to meet their full potential due to her leadership. Roanoke families should expect that Dr. Bishop’s successor will maintain and strengthen the great legacy she leaves behind at RCPS as a champion for students on all fronts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.