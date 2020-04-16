By Arnold Masinter
Masinter is founder of a health care benefits company. He is based in Roanoke.
Last weekend, as we remained completely focused on the fight to preserve our lives and our livelihoods, Governor Northam quietly moved forward on a plan to award no-bid casino licenses to well-connected investors.
Like most Virginians, I do not have a problem with casinos. With the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic it will become even more essential to create high-quality jobs and secure our economy for the long-term. Casinos can certainly play a role in that.
But far less palatable is the notion of giving casino licenses away without open competition. How can we ensure we are maximizing the benefit to our state long-term if we don’t even consider different options for locations and developers?
Under Northam’s watch, Virginia is poised to become the first state in the history of our country to roll out casino gambling while forgoing a rational process and allowing legislators to dole out licenses to sole-sourced, hand-picked favorites without the open and competitive bidding process that characterizes every other state transaction.
The casino bill, which now is all but certain to be signed into law, will essentially anoint five casino operators with licenses, which is akin to having the referee choose a winner before the contest even starts. In the end, those private companies will benefit, while Virginia taxpayers lose.
According to a study released by Virginia’s Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission, “Virginia’s peer states use a competitive bidding process to award casino licenses, which creates market competition. Market competition helps ensure that the few available casino licenses are awarded to the most qualified and financially stable owners/operators who submit the most realistic and responsible proposals. A competitive selection process is especially important in a limited casino market in which the limited number of casino licenses effectively creates a monopoly for casino owners/operators.”
In other words, open competition is a standard practice. That is precisely why it was recommended to our representatives, who instead opted to blithely ignore this counsel. With big money at play, questions abound as to why the bill’s supporters in the General Assembly would be so adamant about insisting upon no-bid contracts.
On its face, the awarding of the gaming licenses is ridiculous, with two of the five—a whopping 40 percent—earmarked for the Pamunkey Indian tribe, whose constitution until recently threatened expulsion for members who married African Americans.
Standard practice for Native American nations seeking to build casinos involves review by the National Indian Gaming Association (NIGA), which helps guarantee that Native Americans get a fair deal and that the money generated by gaming flows to critical areas such as public health and housing.
Instead, the Pamunkeys sidestepped NIGA by partnering with a financial backer who, according to publicly available disclosures, put major lobbying dollars behind locking up the contracts. The details of the Pamunkey deal with the individual putting up the money have never been brought to light and are worrisome. So, too, is the notion of a tribe that has never built anything of note making its first foray into development the overseeing of nearly half of Virginia’s casinos.
Why shouldn’t Virginia instead request proposals from seasoned operators who do precisely this type of building? Why avoid carefully considering a variety of options to select the ones that will yield the highest return on investment? Again, it makes no sense and alarm bells should be sounding.
Virginians might not have been paying attention as this bill quietly crept forward, but we will all be fully aware of this issue by election day come November. Cities in the cities slated for casinos will have the final say in the form of referendums on the ballot. Before rushing forward with their approval and a yes vote to approve casino gaming without open competition, those citizens should take a hard look and demand a better option.
After all, casinos and the revenue that they can bring to the state are supposed to be for the benefit of all Virginians, not a privileged few.
