By Jeff Martin
Martin is a member of the Virginia Citizens Defense League. He lives in Blue Ridge.
Have you ever wondered why time-honored traditions seem to become marred, destroyed even, by modern thinking? It seems that generations that have known sacrifice for the liberty and freedom they desire for everyone are ever being replaced by those demanding entitlements for their own selfish interests.
Of course, I am talking about the Virginia Citizens Defense League Lobby Day that took place on Monday in Richmond. For two decades this event has been a peaceful exercise of concerned citizens of the Commonwealth of Virginia to visit their Capitol and engage their elected public servants to make their opinions known and, hopefully, give their legislators valuable feedback to guide them in making responsible decisions that effect all Virginians. Article I, Section 3 of the Bill of Rights, Constitution of the Commonwealth of Virginia states, “That government is, or ought to be, instituted for the common benefit, protection, and security of the people, nation, or community; of all the various modes and forms of government, that is best which is capable of producing the greatest degree of happiness and safety, and is most effectively secured against the danger of maladministration; and, whenever any government shall be found inadequate or contrary to these purposes, a majority of the community hath an indubitable, inalienable, and indefeasible right to reform, alter, or abolish it, in such manner as shall be judged most conducive to the public weal.”
The stage was set on Nov. 5, 2019. The play has been written, not by a collaboration of Virginia’s citizens and her government, but by those who seek to tear asunder those tenants of freedom that have served this Commonwealth, and by extension, this nation for 244 years. The acts were carefully drafted to ascend to a great crescendo; maybe shouts from the crowd decrying unconstitutional laws or, perhaps, gun shots and rioting. Be sure that Gov. Northam, along with those reclusive billionaires such as Bloomberg, Soros, and the Gang of Four from Colorado, had orchestrated this whole contentious affair to ensure public unrest would turn into violence, justifying their mutiny of our civil liberties. If they succeed, only a few elite, greedy oligarchs will be left wielding totalitarian control.
And, as the curtain came down, there were no gun shots, no violence; only unity. What now? Act Two. Good Virginians, many who watched today’s events from their living rooms or followed it on radio broadcasts or social media, will, themselves, become engaged in this great struggle. I pray that truth, girded by the vigilant resolve of the good people of this great Commonwealth, prevails over the day and writes its own victorious ending to this otherwise tragic play.
So, what will be said about today’s events? The “official” head count was 22,000. I can tell you that, being at ground zero myself, the real number is likely four times the official estimate. The distinguished slate of speakers were passionate The mainstream media has characterized the gathering as a white supremacist rally. That couldn’t be farther from the truth. Regardless, no one can deny that the good people of Virginia have shown that they will not back down.
Time will continue, leaving history in its wake. Only after a measured number of years, will history judge both those who fought to defend freedom and liberty and those who sought to destroy it.
My bet is with the freedom fighters.
