By Jeff Martin
Martin is a member of the Virginia Citizens Defense League. He lives in Blue Ridge.
I felt that I needed to respond to the November 27 opinion piece published in The Roanoke Times by Lori Haas (“The Second Amendment Sanctuary fairy tale.”)
I would like to pause here to acknowledge Ms. Haas’ experience with gun violence. With her daughter being a victim of the mass shooting at Virginia Tech in April of 2007, one would have to sympathize with her position. And, even though her daughter was not killed, there is certainly emotional trauma that remains. All senseless acts of violence, of any kind, attack the collective conscious of a community, a county, a state, a country. That being said, depriving law-abiding citizens of their God-given rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and the Constitution of the Commonwealth of Virginia, will not, and as history provides, ever curb gun violence anywhere.
First of all, this is an emotional issue. Many believe that if you remove the guns, the instrument used by criminals, from everyone, that gun violence will disappear. In fact, just the opposite occurs. But when you react, emotionally, to an issue, it is easy to skew the facts and apply irrational opinion to put forth an ill-conceived agenda. Leaders of anti-gun organizations co-op that segment of the population that are directly affected by gun violence to advance their agenda. Michael Bloomberg has masterfully done this over the years to create powerful organizations such as Everytown For Gun Safety. This is a textbook Saul Alinsky tactic that seeks out those disenfranchised or marginalized and brings them together around a “cause” when, in reality, they use these people as cover to advance a personal agenda. Bloomberg cares nothing about gun safety but will use Everytown as a platform to advance socialism.
So, Ms. Haas, let’s be honest here. To say that 90% of Virginians want gun control is intellectually dishonest. I encourage you to take a look around. To date, 85 of 95 Virginia counties have declared themselves sanctuary counties or 2nd Amendment Constitutional counties. 1.7 million legal gun owners in our Great Commonwealth are sending a message to Gov. Northam and the handful of Democrat Senators and Representatives, bought and paid for by Bloomberg, that we will not comply with their unconstitutional laws.
Gov. Northam’s “common sense” package of anti-gun laws do not address gun violence or gun safety. Nowhere else in this country have these laws done anything to curb gun violence. In fact, they have done quite the opposite. Just ask the citizens of Chicago, home of the strictest gun laws in America, where the equivalent of a mass shooting occurs every week. If your precious laws worked, gun violence there would be on the decline. Yet, gun violence is steadily on the rise. Let me offer a common sense reason why.
An inanimate object is one that cannot, on its own, become animated. Meaning, it cannot become active on its own. It requires an intelligent motive force to make it do anything. A rock is an inanimate object. Yet, Cain picked it up and, with evil intent, used it to slay his brother Able. A knife is an inanimate object. However, a man with evil intent, picked one up and proceeded to stab people on London Bridge last month. A car is an inanimate object. But, a man, with evil in his heart, made this his weapon of choice and drove into a crowd of peaceful protesters in Charlottesville a year and a half ago. A gun, even a loaded one, is an inanimate object until someone, with evil in his heart, picks it up and turns it on someone resulting in injury or death. You can ban rocks from law-abiding citizens but evil men will still find rocks and do harm, if they so choose. You can ban knives from law-abiding citizens but evil men will still stab innocent victims, if he so chooses. You can ban cars and guns from law-abiding citizens and yet, evil men, criminals, will still kill people with them. The only thing you do, when you ban these inanimate objects, is make it so innocent, law-abiding citizens can no longer protect themselves from those perpetrating evil, be it a criminal set on destruction or a government set on subjugation. Overwhelming gun control has proven, time and time again, that it will never stem gun violence. In fact, it helps to create more.
This is what close to 2 million gun owners in the Commonwealth of Virginia understand and are fighting against.
