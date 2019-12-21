By Devan Malore
Malore is a contractor, naturalist and writer living on the edge of Lexington.
Even in quiet Lexington a local paper prints stories about the latest illicit drug, prescription drug abuse. Many of us 60s Boomers experimented with drugs and alcohol during those revolutionary times. Besides stories of abuse and “bad trips” less attention is given to other countercultural experiments. Lots of us also explored yoga, meditation, Buddhist practices, healthy diets, music and creative expression, exercise, outdoor activities, religious communities, social service. No secret many were attempting heightened awareness, positive emotions and good health without negative side effects and legal problems often experienced with drug or alcohol abuse.
Throughout history cultures sought ways to cultivate altered states of mind. Hallucinogenic drugs and alcohol were used recreationally, for pain relief, social, communal, spiritual rituals. Religions simultaneously experimented with techniques and communities for alleviating some sufferings of daily life.
Today we live in a consumer age where consumption is encouraged to move capital around the mysterious economy. Living in Tucson years ago it was odd seeing drug and alcohol treatment centers alongside huge selections of alcohol in supermarkets. There was little incentive to discourage alcohol use unless it became problematic. Lots of us use substances with moderation and receive benefits. Others with a tendency toward extremes, addictions, depression and self harm, might consider consequences of actions on friends and family. Society, politics, community, faith groups also have work to do imagining a world with less stress, pessimism, drudgery, poverty, inequality, poor health and environmental degradation. Multiple stressors can fuel drug and alcohol abuse. We’re not all wired to just get it together when life becomes unbearable. When social conditions deteriorate, relief is often sought in what’s easily available. There are also age- and time-appropriate activities defined by culture, community, law and social norms. Some say alcohol is connected to our social, cultural and religious rituals and usually not problematic. Proliferation of many small breweries in convenient locations brings new considerations, positive and negative. Truth too, the beer has gotten so good!
Total abstinence may not be the path for everyone. Writer, visionary, mystic, Aldous Huxley compared drug abuse to eating at an all you can eat buffet, every day! Many people share stories of a family member struggling with alcohol or drug abuse. Problems can arise consuming anything without guidance, self control and awareness of consequences. But humans do find ways to experience altered states of mind, relief from suffering and communal fun.
Besides cautionary tales, it might be wise to share techniques and disciplines with less negative side effects, legal challenges, social harm, excessive risk and price. I like an occasional beer, but don’t enjoy low energy, grumpiness associated with too much alcohol, or food. Yoga practice, meditation, Y membership, time in nature and social connections have helped me survive stress and anxiety of modern life.
There are other ways to alter mental-emotional states besides excessive consumption of drugs and alcohol that take a toll on health. Wise consumption could help lead to a happier, healthier and more balanced society our children want to inherit. Optimism based in better mental-physical health helps heal an increasingly pessimistic view of human tendency toward self harm, abuse of others and surrounding environment. Promoting alternative ways, generates good health, enhanced creativity, connections to life and can be a valuable way to combat addictions. Consider ways previous and modern cultures developed to alter states of mind, create positive moods, enhance good health, create richer social connections and more equitable society. That great beer will still be there, in moderation. There’s lots to enjoy and celebrate when sufferings are diminished and environments healed.
