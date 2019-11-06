By Beth Macy
Macy, a Roanoke Times writer from 1989 to 2014, is a best-selling author based in Raleigh Court. Her latest project is “Finding Tess: A Mother’s Search For Answers in a Dopesick America,” an Audible Original audio documentary. She delivered a version of these words at James Tarpley’s funeral at Heights Community Church on Oct. 26.
In 2002, shortly after I wrote a Roanoke Times story about James Tarpley headlined “The Angel of Grandin Road,” random gifts began appearing on my porch.
There was a very large, very noisy battery-powered toy car — a 7-Eleven special.
Then came a silver turkey-carving platter, from the former Pittsylvania County home of Governor Claude Swanson, for whom James’s family had long worked.
There was one very large bale of chicken wire.
The toy car was a gift for our youngest son, then four.
The turkey platter arrived the day before Thanksgiving.
The chicken wire showed up midway through a rabbit hutch my husband was trying to construct. James had watched him struggle, had seen the sawdust and lumber scraps flying from one end of the driveway to the other. And James happened to know that his friend Cynthia Oliver — Symphony, he called her — had a leftover roll of chicken wire she was no longer using. So, whether Tom wanted it or not (he did not), off to Symphony’s cabin in southwest county they drove, on an errand that took two hours. For $5 bucks worth of chicken wire! But Tom remembers that day fondly, and he’s gone on to use that chicken wire for two more projects.
I bet every resident of Raleigh Court has at least one James story and at least favorite James-ism — mine was, “She’s so lazy, she wouldn’t work in a pie shop.” I bet every one of us can also describe the first time they witnessed the unfolding of a James generosity:
Maybe you lost your job and James quietly brought you day-old food from 7-Eleven, slipping a twenty into the bag. Maybe you couldn’t afford new tires for your beater Honda, and James told you his lucky numbers for the PICK THREE that day and, voila—money for new tires.
Maybe you’re the lady whose purse was snatched behind the CVS — until James showed up and snatched it back, then held the man down until police arrived. When I asked how he managed to pin down someone three decades his junior and twice his size, he said: “I’m a little piece of leather, but I’m well put together.”
From Blenheim Road to Berkley Avenue, our neighborhood angel unclogged toilets, refinished floors and mowed lawns. He took care of a private park that was named for him in a complicated, unspoken quid pro quo between him and Ed Walker, the owner of the park.
I know that we’ve all just come to expect that we’ll see him tidying the streets, shoveling snow, salting icy sidewalks, trimming the roses at Tarpley Park, or just sitting on a bench — holding court.
James was among the rare people in this country who, in his lifetime, had seen both a former slave and an African American president. His grandfather, Stephen Tarpley, was born the property of a tobacco farmer named Richard Tarpley in 1828 and he lived to be 113 years old. James never had a family of his own because he nursed his dad and his mom at home until their deaths. “You only got one mother,” he said of Della Tarpley, a renowned midwife. Or as he put it in Pittsylvania parlance, “Your mother is always the onliest, most important one.”
James could be irascible, stubborn, brutally candid. I’ll be honest. There were times — especially at the end of a long bike ride, or in the middle of a tough deadline, when I still had one more hill to climb or one more chapter to finish — when I didn’t have time to stop and talk to James. I regret that. James felt slights deeply. In a largely still-segregated city like Roanoke, he was the only person of color that many white people knew with intimacy. As his friend Piper Cumbo wrote of him: “He was an angel in that he made miracles happen when folks were in a miracle-less place, and he carried so much of the load that people didn’t even realize how much he was doing until suddenly it was done and he had done it alone.”
What would James want us to do now? It feels to me like he will saunter into his own funeral — donning his black tux and yellow square-toed oxfords, with his gold Citizen of the Year medal dangling from his neck, and tell us exactly what he wants:
A full-throated celebration of the ways that we are all connected, no matter our skin tone, or our politics, or the size of our wallets. A community where neighbors watch over each other, and make time for one another, as if we are each other’s onliest keepers.
Photo courtesy of Colleen Smith, taken right before the feet on the Scott “Toobz” Noel mural were added. Or as Lynne Hazard Florin noted, “James didn’t need feet. He had wings.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.