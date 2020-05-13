By Edward Lynch
Lynch is professor and chair of political science at Hollins University.
The hysteria surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic is, as many have noted, an unprecedented crisis. However, there are other moments in U.S. history when we have been faced with generational challenges that we can look to for lessons learned and examples to follow. As politicians point fingers and publicize erroneous information and predictions, the private sector is stepping up to help in very practical ways.
And none of these assists from the private sector have put a single Virginian out of work.
Take for example how Americans responded during World War II, both at home and abroad. During that time, similar to now, our nation adapted and made sacrifices for the benefit of the greater good.
During World War II, men, women, businesses, and the federal government rapidly responded to shift money, resources, time and manpower to focus on the production and supply of military equipment for the war.
Women stepped out of their homes and into factories and to serve on the front lines. Rosie the Riveter was a cultural icon during World War II, resembling the reality of American women at the time.
Large companies, like General Motors, went from producing automobiles to armored cars and bombers. For a salary of a single dollar, then-president of General Motors, William Knudsen, spearheaded military production for the entire country at the request of President Franklin Roosevelt and became the first and only civilian to become a lieutenant general in the U.S. Army.
Mike Lindell, owner of MyPillow, is devoting his company’s entire infrastructure to the manufacture of masks for medical professionals.
Similar to William Knudsen, in the current time of COVID-19, Ford and GM have converted their plants to manufacture ventilators to meet the growing need in our health care system. In addition, high-level CEOs are forgoing their annual salaries and finding ways to support their employees and communities. They are helping us fight this national pandemic by ensuring that their employees can remain employed and their businesses can stay afloat amid the uncertainty surrounding us, benefiting long-term economic outcomes.
In Virginia, companies like Dominion Energy are making sure that customers have the power they need to work from home, teach their kids, or even operate ventilators and lifesaving equipment by having line workers continue to service the community during the pandemic and as storms occasionally ravage. Additionally, they are not turning off service even if individuals can’t make payments and are sharing tips to save money.
Because of COVID-19, Virginia distilleries like Purcellville-based Catoctin Creek went from producing 60,000 bottles of whisky a year to producing 24,000 bottles of hand sanitizer in just one week.
Further, when social distancing and school and office closures first began, Roanoke Country Public Libraries were quick to react and began offering additional online resources – ranging from videos and virtual storytelling to extra E-books – to keep kids engaged while sheltered at home.
Businesses and community members alike have already come together and sacrificed for the common good – similar to the Spanish Flu and World War II. During this time of incredible polarization and uncertainty, it’s reassuring to know that Americans in the private sector remain willing to step up to support their nation.
It is also reassuring to have a President who applauds, appreciates and enables these private sector heroes, rather than creating dozens of new (and pointless) government agencies.
Virginia – and the entire country – needs to continue to keep these lessons of self-sacrifice and adaption in mind as we address this crisis and on the long road to rebuilding ahead. Thankfully, if the spirit of American selflessness of tribulations past repeats itself, we will be stronger than ever.
