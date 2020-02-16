By Mary D. Lopez
Lopez is the executive director at Independence Empowerment Center in Manassas. From 1997-2010, Lopez also served on the Board of Not Dead Yet, an advocacy group that opposes legalization of assisted suicide and euthanasia.
Last year Virginia lawmakers introduced assisted suicide legislation for the first time. Thankfully, that lethal bill never made it out of committee. However, any chance that Virginia will consider legalizing assisted suicide is alarming — especially for those of us with disabilities.
Assisted-suicide legislation threatens already-marginalized Virginians in a variety of ways. Legislators should consider how legalization will have unintended consequences for people like me who live with a disability, people given uncertain terminal prognoses, and people battling depression.
Assisted suicide perpetuates the lie that, as a person with a disability, I’m disposable if I become too much of a burden or inconvenience to the able-bodied men and women around me. In fact, the Oregon Health Authority found that the top five reasons people elect assisted suicide in that state are disability-related. They include the loss of autonomy, being less able to engage in activities making life enjoyable, loss of dignity, losing control of bodily functions, and being a burden on family, friends or caregivers.
These reasons indicate that legalizing assisted suicide puts additional pressure on people with disabilities to have their lives ended because they worry about being a burden to others. I have the same right to live as my able-bodied peers. On top of that, assisted suicide legislation would compound the battles people with disabilities face every day when we must constantly challenge the preconceptions others have about us and the value of our lives.
Our lives are just as valuable as everyone else’s yet assisted suicide laws put us at a disproportionate risk. A recent federal study found assisted suicide laws “rife with dangers to people with disabilities.”
Furthermore, such legislation invites insurers to value their bottom line over the lives of patients. Nevada-based physician Brian Callister has said two patients under his care were denied the lifesaving treatment they needed in favor of less-expensive assisted-suicide drugs. What is the purpose of health insurance if physicians aren’t able to save and cure their patients? This legislation would lead to more patients — who already must navigate a profit-driven health care system – being sacrificed to an insurers’ bottom line.
Furthermore, assisted suicide legislation puts in danger those in despair who struggle with clinical depression or depression that has gone undiagnosed. Depression can affect any of us, but those given a terminal prognosis are especially vulnerable. Those individuals deserve suicide prevention like the rest of us, not a handful of lethal pills.
Assisted suicide also targets those who are given a mistaken terminal diagnosis. These misdiagnoses are common and put pressure on patients who otherwise would never entertain the idea of assisted suicide. Patients presented with such misdiagnoses face irreparable harm when assisted suicide is on the list of “treatment” options. It doesn’t treat or heal the patient, it eliminates the patient. All assisted suicide laws depend upon the flawed diagnostic abilities of licensed physicians even though they are not able to predict with certainty how long any given person has to live. That could send some to an early grave.
Life is cheap in states and countries that condone assisted suicide. That’s not the kind of state Virginia should aspire to be.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.