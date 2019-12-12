By John Long
World War II, to be sure, had no shortage of atrocities. While we can take comfort in the end of the story — the good guys won — our history books abundantly record man’s inhumanity to man during that epic conflict in hellish proportions. We forget such brutality at our peril, and so I’ll take the next few paragraphs to remind you about one such episode, which occurred 75 years ago next week. It was the infamous Malmedy Massacre.
The context was the German offensive that came to be called the Battle of the Bulge. In a foolhardy gamble to split the Allies and find some way to win the war, Hitler ordered his beleaguered forces to attack the American lines in Belgium. Blindly convinced that Germany had no further offensive capabilities, the U.S. forces were caught entirely off guard by the sneak attack.
Hence, the Germans made rapid advances against the shocked Americans, overrunning our lines, surrounding pockets of desperate GI Joes, and capturing thousands of prisoners of war. There were, of course, so-called Rules of War for how POWs were to be treated, and as a loose rule of thumb the Germans followed them in most cases. But not always, and not that day.
That day was Dec. 17, 1944. Spearheading the German attack was an SS armored force under the odious Joachim Peiper. They were under orders to seize some crucial bridges on a strict timetable, and humane treatment of prisoners was not to be a priority. Near the Belgian villages of Baugnez and Malmedy, Peiper’s forces encountered a forward unit of Americans, mostly from the 285th Field Artillery Observation Battalion. In the confusion of those first few days of the battle, these men had no idea the Germans were advancing toward them. Some ten dozen troops were taken captive by the Nazi forces.
As Peiper’s main force continued on to its objectives, the prisoners were left in the custody of rearguard troops. Some one hundred and twenty American prisoners of war (numbers vary a bit by source) were herded into a field near Malmedy. They stood shivering and quietly exchanging tense whispers about what would happen next. Suddenly, without provocation or warning, the SS troops opened fire with machine guns upon the unarmed prisoners.
Row upon row of men fell, killed or wounded. Some were able to break and flee; most didn’t make it far. In the frozen field, the Germans moved amongst their bleeding, moaning victims and shot anyone who still showed signs of life. Amazingly, a few were able to feign death convincingly enough to survive the massacre.
Eighty-four bodies were discovered in or near that field a month later when the Allies recovered the lost territory. Malmedy was not an isolated case, either. Elsewhere, in villages such as Büllingen, Ligneuville, and Stavelot some 276 other Americans were found massacred, as well as 111 Belgian civilians.
True, atrocities greater by orders of magnitude would soon be uncovered. Some of the survivors of the Battle of the Bulge would advance on to liberate concentration camps in coming months. But the massacres of unarmed prisoners seventy-five years ago sparked outrage and, perhaps inevitably, cases of retribution against German POWs.
Thankfully, Peiper never reached the crucial river crossings he needed to seize to make the offensive a success. Within a few days, the stunned Americans recovered, and Peiper’s forces suffered irretrievably high casualties. The remainder was soon fleeing back to Germany. After the war, he and other defendants from Malmedy were tried for war crimes. Peiper was sentenced to death, a sentence which was eventually commuted. He served eleven years in prison. In 1976, Peiper was murdered in mysterious circumstances; many believe survivors of the French resistance had finally caught up to him. One way or another, all of the Nazi monsters eventually answered for their crimes.
The story of Malmedy was one of great significance to our part of Virginia. Two of the victims were from Bedford County — Warren Davis and Richard Walker — and a third man from Bedford, Bill Merriken, was wounded but would survive to tell the story. Already well-known as suffering the highest per capita losses on D-Day, Bedford County almost certainly had some of the nation’s highest per capita participation at Malmedy. (Interestingly, Bedford County, Pennsylvania was also disproportionately represented there.) Virginians from Henry County, Kilmarnock, Fredericksburg, and other hometowns also fell at Malmedy. They didn’t die with a gun in their hands, but they were heroes nonetheless.
We can honor them by never forgetting.
Long is a historian, writer and educator from Salem.
