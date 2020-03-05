By John Long
If you’re a history buff, you probably already know we’re about halfway through the 75th anniversary of the epic Battle of Iwo Jima (February 19 — March 26, 1945). It was a battle marked by unexcelled bravery and unexpected savagery. Iwo Jima was slated to serve as an emergency air base for American bombers and one more steppingstone for the planned invasion of the Japanese home islands. The Japanese defenders there, knowing it was an assignment from which they would never return, were determined to make victory too costly for the U.S. Marines invading the volcanic island. But the U.S. forces were more determined to win. Once the battle was joined it could only end with the annihilation of one side or the other.
I’ve been privileged to get to know a number of survivors of that hellish conflict. But two in particular will always spring to mind first. Regular readers of this space may recall that last summer I wrote about my friend Carlos Showalter, describing his war on Saipan and Tinian. Sadly, Carlos didn’t live to read the columns I had promised him. Carlos was also on Iwo, so I’ll share one of his tales now.
About three days into the battle, Carlos and some men from the 23rd Regiment, 4th Marine Division were sheltered in a shell crater. Carlos volunteered to make the perilous run for more ammunition, and told a buddy named Gross to accompany him. Gross was hesitant; Carlos, a sergeant, asked if Gross were still a corporal. Yeah, said Gross. “You want to remain one?” asked Carlos. Gross got the message.
They got only a few hundred yards when a shell hit behind them. They immediately feared the worst. While Carlos went on to get the ammo, he sent Gross back, where he discovered all of their buddies dead or mortally wounded. Gross would say for many years after that “Old Showalter pulled rank on me and saved my life.”
“That’s your guardian angel talking,” Carlos told me once as he related this story. “I’d be a fool to say it wasn’t.” His unit would receive its second Presidential Unit Citation for valor on Iwo.
The other man I always associate with Iwo Jima attracts a lot more attention than Carlos ever did. He’s Herschel “Woody” Williams, and I’ve been honored to meet him a few times. Woody wears no less than the Medal of Honor around his neck; the last of 27 men so recognized for action on Iwo Jima, and one of only two recipients from WWII still living. An indefatigable patriot, Woody keeps a travel schedule that would exhaust men half his age. He does so not to draw attention to himself, but to brothers-in-arms past, present and future.
It was February 23, 1945 when fate and history collided with Corporal Williams on Iwo. His Medal of Honor citation tells the story: “Quick to volunteer his services … Corporal Williams daringly went forward alone to attempt the reduction of devastating machine-gun fire from the unyielding positions. Covered only by four riflemen, he fought desperately for four hours under terrific enemy small-arms fire and repeatedly returned to his own lines to prepare demolition charges and obtain serviced flame throwers, struggling back, frequently to the rear of hostile emplacements, to wipe out one position after another. On one occasion he daringly mounted a pillbox to insert the nozzle of his flame thrower through the air vent, kill the occupants and silence the gun; on another he grimly charged enemy riflemen who attempted to stop him with bayonets and destroyed them with a burst of flame from his weapon …” The citation goes on to herald Woody’s “unyielding determination, extraordinary heroism, aggressive fighting spirit and valiant devotion to duty.”
Carlos and Woody have been in my thoughts during this 75th Anniversary commemoration for another reason; for a moment that’ll forever be among my favorite recollections. I was privileged to introduce the two Iwo vets a few years ago. They immediately bonded as brothers. As they chatted about the war, they shared a bond I could only begin to comprehend. I snapped a photo and stood a moment in humbled awe. Here are two eyewitnesses to history in front of me; two genuine American heroes.
I never wore my nation’s uniform. I’ve only ever basked in the freedom won for me by men like Carlos and Woody. But at least I can express my profound, unwavering gratitude. Carlos, Woody, if a non-Marine is allowed to say it: Semper Fi.
Long is a historian, writer and educator from Salem.
