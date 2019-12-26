By John Long
Fireworks in Washington, fireworks in Richmond, occasional fireworks even in city halls around here. On this day after Christmas, let’s ignore them all. Instead, let’s look back at an old, troublesome local holiday tradition.
Fireworks.
It might sound a little odd to modern ears, but a century ago one of the biggest Yuletide problems in southwestern Virginia was the din of explosions on a day reserved, in theory, for happier sounds. Firecrackers, cherry bombs, and bottle rockets were a Christmas tradition for generations. The practice caused no end of controversy and turned any number of local boys into lawbreakers.
Exactly when and where the tradition started is difficult to say. It seemed to be popular throughout the South in the early 20th Century, and in many parts of the world, from the Philippines to the Dominican Republic, it’s still practiced. Here, local history records that the ritual caused no end of consternation on the part of civic officials.
Over in the idyllic republic of Salem, the problem seemed particularly acute. As early as 1900, a local paper reported that “the holidays in our town will no doubt be quiet ones…[yet] the boys seem bent on having a good time popping firecrackers whether the law allows them or not. Although efforts are made to catch the offenders the booms [will be] numerous.”
By the 1930s the tradition of Christmas fireworks was still entrenched. In 1938 another local reporter imagined this tongue-in-cheek conversation between a local resident and a newcomer: “What is all of that shooting?” “Why, they’re firecrackers. It’s Christmas.” “But I thought firecrackers were for the Fourth of July. Why are they shooting them off now?” “Why…I don’t know, except they always have.”
Not surprisingly, there seemed to be perpetual efforts by local authorities to preserve the peace of Christmas. For a while in the 1930s both Salem and Roanoke City passed confiscatory taxes on dealers in fireworks; suppliers had to acquire an exorbitant $500 license to sell the noisemakers. But it did little good. It was scant effort for vendors to cross the corporate limits and set up roadside fireworks booths in unlicensed Roanoke County. And by all accounts business was—ahem—booming.
(It’s interesting to consider that at least some of the town officials condemning fireworks in the 1930s must have been the ones lighting fuses in 1900!)
What finally put an end to the noisy holiday tradition? Answer: much bigger explosions half a world away. On December 5, 1941, Salem mayor Charles R. Brown printed this prophetic announcement in the local paper:
“Every citizen of this community who reads the papers must feel that war — bloody war — is creeping closer and closer to our doorstep, and that before Santa Claus has made his annual visit, many American firesides may be already steeped in gloom and foreboding…”
Accordingly, Brown issued the following recommendation: “…refrain from all forms of wasteful living during this Christmas season, especially the buying and shooting of firecrackers. No seasonal habit that I know of represents such complete and total waste…Would it not be in order that we save the money that usually goes up in firecracker smoke and devote it to that bigger shooting campaign now so near?”
As you know, only two days later this dire prediction proved true. Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbor launched America into war. Mayor Brown followed up his pre-war message on Dec. 12:
“The enemy has struck; the first round was decidedly against us, the second and third rounds will not be favorable to our arms...but [soon] Japan will begin to feel the combined strength of the formidable opposition lining up against them… in view of the stern facts it would not only be wasteful but in exceedingly bad taste for [anyone] to buy and shoot firecrackers while our soldiers are, in some instances, frantically reaching out for more explosives and, perhaps, dying for lack of them.”
As the war dragged on, the happy lads who once lit Christmas fireworks became men—and sometimes casualties of war. Not surprisingly, the war effort soon absorbed all available explosives, making firecrackers impossible to procure. Then after the war, although no one can say no rambunctious boy ever lit a Christmas cherry bomb again, the old holiday tradition quietly fell into obsolescence. Few today remember when the sound of firecrackers announced Santa’s arrival and the smell of sulfur filled the pine-scented air.
I hope you had a peaceful Christmas; but once-upon-a-time, your grandparents had a harder time enjoying a silent night.
Long is a historian, writer and educator from Salem.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.