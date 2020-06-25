By John Long
Gov. Northam has proposed making Juneteenth an official state holiday. Meanwhile there’s a growing movement to make June 19 a federal holiday across the nation. I have no objection with either proposal except this: there are other dates, and arguably better ones, to consider for the same purpose.
Juneteenth (a portmanteau for June 19) is a day set aside in many places to commemorate emancipation. This year, with the ongoing protests across the country, Juneteenth seems to have gotten more media attention than I can recall. But not everyone has had their facts straight. I heard one radio reporter say that it marked the passage of the Emancipation Proclamation. Another said it was the anniversary of the end of slavery.
In actuality, June 19 marks the day in 1865 when Union troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, and revealed to local slaves that the war had ended and they were no longer property. It was certainly a great and memorable day for the recipients of this news.
But that’s why I wonder if it’s the best day for a National Holiday, or one here in the Commonwealth. It was a local event in Texas; or perhaps a local manifestation of larger national events. When those Galvestonians learned that they were free men and women, slaves in most of the rest of the south had already gotten the news. And in a few places in America, some human beings were still enslaved.
To get the larger picture, we have to review a bit of history. Ending slavery was not like simply throwing a switch. It was a long, convoluted process happening in the midst of a devastating war. The idea of an Emancipation Proclamation was first raised by President Abraham Lincoln in a couple of July 1862 cabinet meetings. The consensus was that it would be best announced after a major Union victory. The Battle of Antietam in September provided that spark; on Sept. 22 Lincoln officially announced that slavery would be ended in the rebellious states—i.e. the Confederacy—effective Jan. 1, 1863.
The Emancipation Proclamation was limited in scope. As a wartime measure, it only applied to states that had seceded, meaning in border states like Maryland and West Virginia slavery remained in force. And naturally southern states, having seceded, didn’t recognized Lincoln’s authority. Nevertheless, it was a great moment in history.
For many years, Jan. 1 was the day that African-Americans celebrated Emancipation. Here in the Roanoke Valley, a massive parade was held Jan. 2, 1893, to mark the 30th anniversary of the Proclamation (the first was a Sunday that year, presumably explaining the one-day delay). Thousands of participants marched in commemoration and listened to speeches; many were former slaves themselves. Jan. 1 was the day they revered. Another similar parade was held New Year’s Day in 1920, and probably in other years of which I’m not aware.
However, I readily admit that Jan. 1 would be an odd choice for a state or federal holiday marking Emancipation, for one obvious reason: it’s already a holiday. And a cold one, as a rule.
So let’s consider another day. When did slavery really end? Not on June 19, 1865. That was only a day of awareness. Nor was it Jan. 1, 1863, for the reasons I delineated above. It wasn’t even April 9, 1865, when Lee surrendered to Grant at Appomattox, meaning the Emancipation Proclamation could be enforced in the south (sort of—the Civil War didn’t suddenly stop that day either). On any of those days, there were still men and women toiling in bondage in the U.S.
What it took actually to eliminate slavery in America, finally and firmly, was a constitutional amendment. The 13th Amendment, abolishing slavery everywhere in the U.S., went into effect on December 6, 1865. Only then were the last slaves in America—seemingly a few hundred in Delaware—finally free.
For a date to hold outdoor commemorations, June 19 certainly beats Dec. 6 in most of the nation. But for historical weight, Dec. 6 is a day that deserves more national attention.
Yet regardless of the date, the idea of commemorating Emancipation is a worthy one, deserving serious consideration. A dehumanizing institution which had existed globally for virtually all of history was finally abolished in America—this was a great (and costly) achievement.
If the history of the U.S. is one of a march toward greater freedom, then it’s certainly worth reminding ourselves often what freedom is and what it cost.
Long is a historian, writer and educator from Salem.
