By John Long
Long is a historian, writer and educator from Salem.
With our current plague firmly in mind, let’s switch to history mode and look back at how our community handled previous public health crises. I’ve seen a good bit of discussion on the 1918 flu pandemic and even the polio scourge of the ’50s. So I’ll take us back even farther and explore another contagious, often fatal illness that struck fear into the hearts of our ancestors. Smallpox.
Like buggy whips, whale-oil lanterns and stereopticons, smallpox doesn’t receive much thought these days. But a few generations ago it was a fearsome menace. For those who contracted the disease, it could be easily fatal. Those who recovered were often horribly disfigured. Everyone knew it was highly contagious, even if they didn’t yet understand the science of why, and the immediate prescription was quarantine, the ironclad social distancing of the day.
Here in the Roanoke Valley the history books record several outbreaks, major and minor. One of the earliest recorded occurred in Salem during the Civil War, when Dr. George Terrill heroically isolated and treated two families, keeping the disease in check.
(Interesting and unrelated trivia: Many people lost multiple brothers in the war, but Dr. Terrill lost two brothers who were both generals; one Union and one Confederate. Probably no other person in the nation could claim such a distinction. He lost another brother on the southern side as well.)
In 1882, smallpox flared up in the new City of Roanoke, but was effectively controlled by the immunization of 499 residents. A smallpox vaccine had existed for years, but getting it was miserably painful and potentially dangerous. Vaccines were routinely only disseminated when there was risk of contagion.
And the risk was certainly there. The next year, a Roanoke County deputy named Stevens was dispatched to Texas to extradite a fugitive. He returned home to Salem with his man — and a case of smallpox. The family and their neighbors were immediately quarantined, but the Stevens children took ill and one died. Fearing a wider spread, church services were cancelled in Salem, large gatherings were banned, and folks were ordered to stay home as much as possible. Sound familiar?
As some Salemites understandably sought to flee the contaminated town, nearby Roanoke City closed its borders (sound familiar?) to travelers from the afflicted area. According to one account, a representative from Salem ventured to Roanoke seeking to negotiate a joint “pest house” for a regional quarantine hospital. The police chief met him at the border and chased him away.
A few weeks later the disease reached Roanoke anyway, and it was Salem’s turn to prohibit any visitors from Roanoke. (It’s a common joke for visitors to Salem to wonder if that ban has ever actually been lifted.)
That 1883 outbreak in Roanoke had racial overtones, probably not surprising for a southern city of the day. The disease seemed to be centered in African-American neighborhoods, and the rigid segregation of the day became even uglier for the run of the disease. A rumor spread that the outbreak had begun when a black man stole a contaminated garment from the clothesline of a white doctor who had treated the pox; presumably he then spread the disease to his neighbors. The city officials began an immediate and not altogether sympathetic isolation. Many black victims were reluctant to be taken to the quarantined pest house, believing it (not without good reason) to be a place of death. But also they must have known that when smallpox victims were evacuated, the Roanoke authorities were likely to burn their homes to prevent further infection.
Other outbreaks followed, usually more minor. It seems that some soldiers returning from service in Wordl War I brought smallpox microbes with them, and there was a small flare-up in 1919. But it was largely lost in the greater health concern of the day: the great Spanish Flu pandemic.
While there were occasional cases afterwards, wider vaccination, better treatment and isolation protocols, and greater awareness of hygienic practices meant smallpox slowly faded from the list of our worst local fears. When I was a child, I got the smallpox vaccine. But by 1980 the disease was considered eradicated across the globe, and no one gives it much thought these days except historians.
What can we learn from these episodes of ancient history? If nothing else, it’s a reminder that these things pass. They become memory, then history, and maybe even seem a little quaint with the passage of enough time. So take heart. We’ve survived plagues and panics before.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.