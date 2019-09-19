By John Long
Everything I need to know about life I learned at the bouncy house.
OK, that isn’t actually true. There is plenty about life I still haven’t learned; and some important things I’ve figured out, like basic faucet repair, had nothing to do with a bouncy house. Nevertheless, a few days ago I volunteered for one of those big church carnivals marking the back-to-school season. I helped set up tables and pop-up canopies in advance, and just before the gates opened to the public I inquired if there were enough volunteers to cover all of the various activities.
Actually, I was told, a vendor had shown up with an extra inflatable obstacle course for kids, and since it wasn’t expected there was no one to supervise. You know these massive playsets — big airbags for kids to romp and race, through obstacles and down ramps and up climbing walls and down a massive slide at the end. They didn’t have them when I was a kid, but I would have loved them. Actually, when I was a kid, a woolly mammoth probably would have stepped on it and ended all the fun.
So, pretty easy duty. I’d done it before — make sure shoes are off, no more than two kids are running the course at a time, no one cracks a skull, etc. But since it was not the most diverting volunteer service, I thought I’d take the time to see what observations about human nature I could make while I played gatekeeper. So here’s what I learned at the bouncy house:
• In the bouncy house of life, you get some ups, and you get some downs. A perfectly flat obstacle course might be safe and predictable, but not much fun and little of a challenge.
• Obstacles can usually be overcome with a little resilience. I loved watching the smaller kids, unsure if they even wanted to enter the thing, finally get to the last hill and make the triumphant slide to where my son was stationed, making sure no one cracked a skull at that end. It wasn’t exactly finishing an Oxford doctorate, but they’d accomplished something to make them momentarily proud. And they wanted to do it again.
• Some people are extremely competitive, even when there is really nothing at stake. No one won a prize, no points were kept, even the bragging rights were pretty shallow. But there were kids who just had to win.
• Other folks just want to challenge themselves and enjoy the experience. Who was on the other side of the course and who was ahead in the race didn’t matter much. As strongly as I believe that competition is a good thing in many fields and that it encourages innovation and excellence, on the whole, I’d rather be in this second category most of the time.
• Some parents are way too protective. Some are a bit too laissez-faire. As a parent, I’ve realized there’s a middle ground to be somehow discovered and that it’s a tough balancing act to find it.
• Most folks follow the rules and show expected basic courtesy. I didn’t have to tell the kids, by and large, to wait in line, take turns, obey the few rules, finish their snow cones before entering. Big kids were usually quick to help the little ones. One little girl lost a lens from her glasses during her race, and several strangers helped her look until it was found. Her relieved smile was ample reward. It’s sweet little moments like that that give you hope for humanity.
• A few others, and they’re a highly annoying and distracting few, don’t show much courtesy and don’t think rules apply to them. Too bad for those around them, but too bad for them as well. It’s moments like that that make you wonder about humanity.
• We’re a pretty litigious society. There was a lengthy list of instructions and guidelines for operation printed at the starting line. I assume each one was there because some attorney somewhere mandated that that rule had to be posted either in response to a lawsuit or in anticipation of one.
• In the grand scheme of things, I think it’s fairly remarkable that our society prioritizes such little joys as the excitement of kids bouncing and sliding along a big bag of air. Life won’t always be an amusing bouncy house for these kids. But that day it was, and they had fun. Although truth be told, not as much fun as I did.
Long is a historian, writer and educator from Salem.
