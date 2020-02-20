By John Long
The House of Delegates has passed a bill to raise the minimum wage in the commonwealth to $10 an hour this summer, and gradually over the next few years to $15. The Senate is expected to pass a more nuanced version, and the governor’s expected to sign something into law.
I respect the compassion of supporters of this legislation, who hope to assist the struggling single mother trying to make ends meet or the unskilled laborer trying to keep food on the table. But every time the subject comes up, I can’t help but think that reality is going to end up mocking their good intentions.
The truth of the matter is that business owners, especially small business owners, aren’t sitting on hoards of cash because they systematically underpay their employees. Many of them — probably most — go to work every day concerned with how they keep the doors open, keep an adequately trained staff happy, and provide the services necessary to stay in business.
A few days ago I happened to be in a restaurant where the owner was chatting with a customer about the coming wage increases. This is a family-run business where the workforce seems content and I doubt many are paid minimum wage (except, of course, tipped employees like waitresses, who go under a different pay structure).
The businessman expressed his disappointment over the new legislation, concluding with “Well, you know…” as he waved his hand over the menu. I knew exactly what he meant. If the cost of payroll goes up, he has to raise prices. Some of his customers won’t care much. Some will. They’ll eat out less or skip dessert more often. Maybe a waiter gets laid off. Maybe instead of hiring another busboy, he starts clearing tables himself.
But what about the poor hard-working folks out there trying to pay the bills on minimum wage? First of all, there aren’t that many of them. Last I looked up the statistics, the percentage of adults living on a minimum wage job alone was in the low single digits. Minimum wage positions tend to be starter jobs for youth (I had one once) or part-time second jobs.
Let’s imagine a ridiculous scenario. Pretend the legislation winding its way through Richmond gets passed before anyone notices that due to a misplaced decimal, they accidentally lowered the minimum wage to ten cents an hour. Then the federal government said “yeah, whatever.” What would be the result? Would the restaurateur above gleefully rub his hands as he cut wages and began shopping for a yacht? Of course not. The next day, no one would show up for work. He’d be forced to pay market wages or go out of business.
What if he advertised for new workers and listed a ten-cent hourly wage? Do you suppose he’d overrun with applicants? My point is that if the mandated minimum wage stayed the same (or even disappeared entirely) employers would not find themselves suddenly enriched at the expense of exploited workers. The free market would do its magic.
Proponents of minimum wage hikes tacitly admit that there are inevitable negative consequences by the fact that they only ever propose raises only so high. Why not raise the wage to $50? $150? Why not eliminate all poverty by mandating a thousand bucks an hour? Long, you say, don’t be ridiculous. That would have a devastating impact on the economy.
I agree. But if an immense minimum raise increase would have catastrophic results, a more moderate one will inevitably have some measurable impact. I bet you’ve been to a grocery store where there are self-checkout stands. A few years ago, there was a worker at each register. Or you’ve visited a fast food place where you order and pay at an automated kiosk. The cooks are still there (for now) but the cashiers have been eliminated. Expect more of this as the minimum is maximized.
In fact, I was perusing a website, very politically neutral on the subject, summarizing for business owners what’s happening in Richmond. It closed with advice on how they should prepare for the coming changes. The last point was “consider automating certain aspects of the work.”
Employers won’t hire a person at $15 an hour unless they deem that the labor he/she provides is worth that amount. The unwritten truth of employment is this: the true minimum wage is $0. And I fear the higher we raise the so-called minimum, the more people will earn the true one.
Long is a historian, writer and educator from Salem.
