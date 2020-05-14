By John Long
The “officials” must always recite the standard line with dutiful assurance. Keep calm. Don’t panic. Stay alert and be prepared.
But I’m no official, so I’ll give it to you straight: Panic! Break down in sobs, shrieking “Will no one think of the children???” at random strangers. It’s no time for sober reflection and stoic vigilance. Only remain calm after you’ve gone catatonic with terror. Otherwise get busy screaming in the streets (while of course maintaining a careful six-foot separation from all neighbors and wearing face coverings). Hoard toilet paper and other random things like … oh, I don’t know. How about furniture polish?
But panic! Because the murder hornets are here!
Yes, I know the so-called “authorities” calmly tell us there’s no cause for alarm. These large Hymenoptera from Asia are more a threat to other bees than to people. Their stings could, in multiple occurrences, be fatal to humans, but there’s only an astronomical chance of that happening. Besides, soothe these experts, there have only been a few insects found so far in the U.S., and they’ve been in the Pacific Northwest.
Call me an alarmist, but I say these “authorities” are only spouting these platitudes so they have the chance to beat you to the underground bunkers. Look people, we’re talking about murder hornets! If they are so undangerous, why aren’t they called “snuggle hornets?” Or “the-gentle-voice-of-reassurance hornets?”
Now is not the time to assign blame, say the smooth-talking “experts.” But I say: what good is blame if it’s not assigned? Get busy assigning! Clearly, this is all Donald Trump’s fault. Or Nancy Pelosi’s, if you prefer. Or— let’s settle on the late Green Bay Packer quarterback and Pro Football Hall of Famer Bart Starr. I defy you to find a single media interview in which Starr ever once warned us about murder hornets. What was he hiding?
As for the medical experts, all we’ve gotten from them for months is advice to wash our hands and cover our sneezes. How is that helpful in the face of this new galactic crisis? For all we know, the murder hornets might be attracted to washed hands and covered sneezes. Until we know for sure you’d better … nah, never mind. Keep washing your hands and covering your sneezes. Because you’re gross otherwise.
For my part, I’m doing what I can to establish our national defense against this menace. For one thing, you’re reading this in a newspaper. Once you’ve finished perusing the thoughtfully crafted commentary and informative discussion of current events, carefully roll your newspaper into a tube. You now have a perfect swatting weapon. If you’re reading online, I suppose you can swat with your laptop as well. If you’re reading on your phone, just surrender now.
The “official line” is that these monsters can grow to two inches long. But I dare to ask the question no one else will ask: if a hornet can get to two inches, what’s stopping it from plowing on ahead to two feet? And once any bug is two feet long, what’s to deter it? Do you have a fly swatter that big? Do you?
I read an article in Scientific American which noted that the murder hornet has “large biting mouth parts that enable it to decapitate its victims.” Are you telling me that isn’t reason to panic? When you’ve been decapitated by the biting mouth parts of a two-foot long insect, don’t run crying to me. I tried to warn you.
The same article also noted that the official name for the murder hornet is “Vespa mandarinia.” Tell me, you misguided hornet apologists, if this guy is so innocent and innocuous, then why is it traveling under a suspicious assumed name? And why does Vespa mandarinia sound so much like the name of a minor Star Wars villain?
So it’s very much self-evident that the end has come. Hold your children close. But first carefully inspect them. A stowaway hornet may be hiding in Junior’s hoodie.
All spoofing of online reactions to, well, pretty much everything aside, this invasive species does represent a potential threat to North American honeybees, which are crucial pollinators for agriculture. Honeybees are already imperiled by a breed of mites that have devastated populations, so this additional threat bears watching. You probably don’t often think of about it, but if you eat well, it’s largely because of the work of bees. As we’re all being careful to thank essential workers these days, don’t forget to put beekeepers on that list.
Long is a historian, writer and educator from Salem.
