By John Long
I stopped on the little town’s Main Street at what seemed to be the only gas station in town, hoping to fill up before heading in the direction of the interstate. While I pumped, I noticed that the only traffic light in the community didn’t seem to be working. Though a stranger in town, I decided I’d pop into the town hall a block away and report it, in case no one was yet aware of the outage.
I walked up the steps and nodded perfunctorily to an old man sitting on a bench, settled in as if he seldom left his perch on the porch. As I reached for the doorknob, he said “You won’t find anyone in the office. Council’s in session.”
I was surprised. “Really? At this hour? Is there some crisis?”
“No, son, worse than that. Sit down and I’ll tell you the whole discouragin’ story.
“Now, our town has only ever had three seats on council. Part-timers, of course, and usually they’d keep their seats election after election. But last spring there was a big turnover. One councilman died, one decided to retire, and one said he was moving out of town and had to resign. So in the election we got three new members: Smith, Jones and Miller.
“These three young whippersnappers weren’t like the old guard. They didn’t walk to council meetings with a folder of papers tucked under their arms. They had them newfangled cellphones in hand, and spent most of their time looking at ’em instead of each other.
“Then, we found out, they each had something called Twitzler, and Bookface, and Instagripe, and their own highfalutin’ webbersites for their campaigns. Fair enough. I know things change, so I didn’t give it much thought. Until the stoplight quit working.
“Well, in the old days, the council woulda called a meeting, talked about a price, voted the money, and gotten the durn thing fixed. But Smith, Jones and Miller had other ideas. It started with Smith put out a Twitzler that said Jones was in favor of doing away with the traffic light because his uncle owned a body shop in town and a few wrecks would be good for business. Then Jones accused Miller of pushing for repair because her cousin the electrician wanted the contract. And Miller claimed on Bookface that Smith was just a puppet of powerful interests in Richmond or maybe Davos, Switzerland.
“So at the next meeting, instead of discussing what to do, the whole council just made speeches chock-full of indignation and accusation. Finally they adjourned at two in the morning, and I saw all three sittin’ in their cars on their phones. The interweb was just a buzzin’ the next day. Turns out Smith had told a racy joke once in high school. Jones got a ticket in 1997 for running that very same light. And Miller had been seen leaving the library with a cookbook by Martha Stewart, a known felon. Meanwhile, the traffic light stayed broke.
“Well, things just wouldn’t simmer down. Miller started postin’ about why Smith’s garage door was always closed. What was he hiding? Smith jabbered on about that guy who lived two blocks from where Jones grew up and got himself in trouble one time. Miller, Jones claimed, was heavy into astrology, or at least subscribed to a newspaper that printed the horoscopes.
“Smith claimed Jones was a Marxist. Jones responded that liking Groucho and Harpo didn’t count. But he was pretty sure Miller was a Leninist. Miller said that the guy in the Beatles didn’t even spell his name that way. But she noted that research showed Smith had an ancestor named Schmidt who was in the German army in 1871, so it was just an accident of birthdate that he hadn’t been a Nazi.
“So the other night council convened again to resolve the issue. Smith moved that they fix the traffic light. The motion failed two to one. Jones moved that they not fix the light. That motion failed two to one. Miller proposed they move on and just agree to disagree. Yep, failed two to one. Finally someone moved to adjourn the meeting. You guessed it—failed two to one. They’re still in there, glaring at their phones.”
“Goodness,” I exclaimed. “How long has this gone on?”
“Don’t know. The town clock’s busted too.”
I hurriedly left the town unsure whether to believe the old man or not. But something about it just seemed so…familiar.
Long is a historian, writer and educator from Salem.