By John Long
I suppose some good things alongside the bad have come out of the Great Pandemic of 2020. One in particular I’ve been very glad to see. We all seem to have a renewed appreciation for the truckers of America.
When governments had to make distinctions between “essential” and “non-essential” occupations in the face of COVID-19, guess in which categories truckers were immediately placed?
While most of us have socially distanced, remotely worked, and masked up in the last few weeks, truckers been out there doing their job. I’m betting you’ve gone to the grocery store lately only to discover that a few things on your list were out of stock. But if you took a moment to look around at the other store shelves, you saw an amazing abundance of other products. Fresh fruit, a thousand cereals, canned goods galore, rows of cosmetics, piles of magazines were all there for your choosing. If you needed gasoline (amazingly cheap right now!) on the way home, it was plentiful. If you needed to stop at a big-box store for an item of clothing, you could.
Why? How? What makes this underappreciated magic happen, even in troublous times? Truckers.
Take a moment and try a brief exercise of humility and gratitude. Walk around your home and take a stock of the things that make your life pleasant, convenient, and comfortable. A cozy chair, a shelf of books, your favorite T-shirt, a kitchen gadget, that decadent snack. In almost every case, that item was at one time or another transported by a trucker.
I seem to recall years ago that a big grocery chain used an image of the company’s original horse-drawn grocery wagon on a lot of their advertising. I suppose they wanted to hearken back to the good old days. But those days weren’t all that good in terms of transporting consumer products, were they?
Stop and consider how many foodstuffs would be available to you if horses and wagons were still the predominant means of transporting groceries. Before you gripe too much about that tractor-trailer hogging an interstate lane, don’t forget how much your great-grandparents complained about the horses on their roads.
Too often, truckers get a lot of bad press and are targets of inordinate complaints. I hear it often, and try to come to their defense. In my experience, truckers are by and large careful, considerate and lawful drivers. Sure, they make some drivers nervous by virtue of the size of their rigs. But that’s a reason for we drivers of ordinary cars to be extra careful around them. Remember, before trucks can ever obey the traffic laws, they have to obey the laws of physics. They can’t stop on a dime. They can’t race uphill. They might have to speed up a bit as they approach grades. On rainy days, they unavoidably throw spray from their wheels.
Are there some truckers who are unsafe, aggressive, or discourteous? Sure. But I’ve run across many more such drivers in ordinary cars—and so have you. In fact, studies have concluded that in the majority of fatalities involving a car and a truck, the car driver was deemed to be more at fault, even if unintentionally.
You want to avoid being exposed to corona virus—and so do they. But they don’t have the luxury that many of us enjoy of working from home. They get out there and make their deliveries and pickups. We’re all realizing that their services are necessary even more than in normal times. And right now, with restaurants and rest areas generally closed for the duration, the life of a trucker is even more challenging. It’s hard for them to even find open restrooms to make a pit stop.
So I’m glad that, for the first time in recent memory, I’ve heard of the general public expressing their thanks to truckers instead of endless complaints. Appreciative recipients of their good services have been offering them snacks and well wishes instead of a certain one-fingered greeting. Our friends on eighteen wheels are finally getting noticed for the indispensable blessings they provide, not for failing to see a Toyota that shouldn’t have been in the truck’s blind spot to begin with.
So I’ll happily add my voice to the many others I’ve heard of late. Thanks, truckers. Thanks for the long hours and endless miles. Thanks for doing a tough job that enables me provide for my family. Keep up the good work, and get home safely.
Long is a historian, writer and educator from Salem.
