By John Long
In my last column I began the story of Botetourt resident Carlos Showalter, a Marine veteran of World War II. I didn’t know Carlos wouldn’t live to read these pieces. My friend died on July 9. I’ll continue his story in memoriam.
But before recounting the island battles that Carlos experienced, I’d be remiss if I left out the related Battle of the Philippine Sea. You may know it as the Great Marianas Turkey Shoot.
When the Japanese naval commanders realized the U.S. was moving on Saipan, they hastily arranged for the remains of their “Mobile Fleet” to sail for the Marianas to wage a great, Mahanian battle of annihilation. Which they did, though the side that was annihilated differed from their plan. When carrier-based aircraft of the U.S. Fifth Fleet discovered the Japanese force, the resulting battle shredded the Mobile Fleet and virtually ended their air power.
Like most WWII sea battles, the Turkey Shoot was more plane vs. plane and plane vs. ship than ship vs. ship. The U.S. flyboys, now with experience, better equipment, and more than a little flair, shot nearly 300 enemy planes out of the sky, versus losses of only 29 of their own aircraft. (Sadly another 80 planes were lost when trying to return their carriers too low on fuel.) Additionally, Japan lost three aircraft carriers. The Rising Sun could not replace the planes, pilots, or ships lost to the United States in the Philippine Sea that day. The Japanese fleet as an offensive force had ceased to exist.
But our story takes place on the island of Saipan, where on June 15, 1944, the 4th Marines, including Carlos, landed (using the underappreciated Landing Vehicles Tracked — also known as Amphtracs — a cross between a boat and a bulldozer). Whatever the young Marine was expecting was not what he got. Carlos would spend the next 24 days in constant combat against an intractable foe.
“It was tough going all the way,” he told me, repeating it twice more for understated emphasis. “All the way. All the way.” His Company C of the 23rd Regiment lost 50% of their strength on Saipan.
If you know anything about Japanese forces in WWII you know that surrender was not an option. Even when resistance was entirely futile, the order was to die in a blaze of glory with a banzai charge and take some enemies with you; or to take your own life before falling into enemy hands. Toward the end of the battle, Carlos witnessed this firsthand, when he came across a circle of Japanese corpses, soldiers who had committed suicide by pulling the pins on their grenades. In case you’re ever tempted to glorify war too much, stop and picture a nineteen-year-old Virginian on a remote Pacific Island coming across such a scene.
But there were worse things happening on Saipan. Although Carlos didn’t witness it, thousands of civilians on the island were also compelled to jump off of high cliffs instead of falling into enemy hands — even mothers holding their infants.
Saipan was secured by July 9th, but Carlos’ war was far from over. His 23rd Regiment was next ordered (75 years ago yesterday) to assault nearby Tinian. The 23rd was so understrength that it was put in reserve — Carlos’ company had to “borrow” twenty men from another division just to get up to half strength. Although in reserve, the 23rd was sent to the front for one day. They stayed nine. By the end of the fight for Tinian, Carlos’ company was down to 87 men.
The heroes of Normandy earned the right to wear on their uniform a little bronze arrowhead, indicating an amphibious assault. We rightly honor them for it. But Carlos’ 23rd Regiment now had three arrowheads. A fourth was coming, for Iwo Jima. That’s a story I’ll have to tell another day.
The U.S. didn’t win the war by taking Saipan and Tinian, but victory was all-the-more-closer. From Saipan, long-range U.S. bombers would now hit Japan itself, and they reaped a terrifying toll. And from Tinian, a plane called the Enola Gay would take off a year later. The even-more-terrifying cargo it carried would finally bring the end of WWII.
Carlos spent his last years telling the story of his service to students and civic groups when asked. He told about heroes he saw, but he never called himself a hero. You can decide for yourself if he qualifies for the title. Personally, I made up my mind long ago.
Carlos, thank you.
Long is a historian, writer and educator from Salem.