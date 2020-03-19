By John Long
I can picture my son decades from now, telling his grandchildren “You think this is bad? I lived through the Plague of 2020…”
I imagine you’re like me — slightly astounded at the dizzying speed with which the world changed in such a short time. We’ve lived in the world of Covid-19 for only a few months, but for most of that time it was a remote outbreak elsewhere that consumed little thought. Then suddenly schools are closed, flights are forbidden, and for some reason toilet paper is not to be found.
A few thoughts on the world of the plague:
1) I confess I was one who downplayed the disease for weeks. “It’s a minor respiratory ailment! It’s really only dangerous to the elderly with existing health issues—we can protect them without disrupting society! The seasonal flu is worse in many ways! Let’s not start an unnecessary panic!”
But as I’ve read about the subject and listened to sober-minded commentators, I’ve realized I was too dismissive. There are some factors at play here that call for a more extreme response. While Covid-19 may involve relatively minor symptoms for most who contract it, it seems to be more virulently contagious than similar outbreaks of disease. If millions of people contract the Coronavirus in America, which is not impossible, the vast majority will recover; the death toll in the end won’t approach the ravages of the Spanish flu of 1918. But the pandemic still has the potential to swamp our medical systems. We have excellent hospitals. But they were built on the assumption that only so many people are ever sick at one time.
So while it’s true that your personal risk remains relatively minor, the risk to society at large is considerable.
2) At the same time, I’m optimistic that the worst-case scenarios that you hear in media interviews won’t come to pass. Worst-case scenarios seldom come to pass. If in the end the death toll in the U.S. is not massive, it won’t mean that the whole thing was an unnecessary panic. It may mean instead that efforts at containing the disease were successful. Or that both were true to some extent.
3) I’ve heard quite a few people claim that the Coronavirus scare is being exploited by the opponents of the president (or this governor or that mayor) for political gain. Or, alternatively, that the supporters of the president (governor/mayor/ etc.) have been too quick to applaud the response. True, politically-minded people will always find occasion to criticize opponents and heap accolades on their own side. But the American political spectrum can hardly explain why, for instance, Italy and Iran are being forceful in their response to the pandemic’s threat. Neither political faction created Covid-19. Neither political faction has a monopoly on either good or bad judgment in response to it. Neither side has a perfectly clear sense of how to respond to an unprecedented event.
4) I’ve lost count of how many government agencies, nonprofit groups, school authorities, media talking heads, business leaders, etc. have told me to be sure to wash my hands. So, I for one am not going to presume to advise you to grab the bar of soap. It’s not like we aren’t all aware that we should wash our hands even when pandemics aren’t in the headlines. I’ll just remind you of this: your mother was right about such things.
5) I’ve heard many people say some variation of this: “It’s better to overreact than to under-react!” OK, I see the point in the context of the Coronavirus, and we can argue the line between reaction and overreaction ad infinitum. But surely this isn’t a new overarching universal principle of life? I can think of a thousand different circumstances in which overreaction would be a disastrous choice. I certainly hope that overreaction to absolutely everything doesn’t become the new normal and the enduring legacy of Covid-19.
6) This too will end. One day we’ll look back on the first months of 2020 and be able to make a better analysis of what should or should not have been done in light of a health crisis no one saw coming. In the meantime, it’s not a day for griping, finger-pointing, or fighting over the last bottle of hand sanitizer. Instead, let’s support each other, pray for the sick, and look ahead to better days. Oh, and be sure to wash your…car. It will give you something to do while you’re “working” from home.
Long is a historian, writer and educator from Salem.
