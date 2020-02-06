By John Long
Del. Chris Hurst (D-Montgomery County) got himself in trouble recently with an episode of driving under the influence. But what really seemed to rankle feathers was the suggestion that, as a sitting member of the House of Delegates, he was let go by the officer because the Virginia Constitution required it.
As we’ll explore in a moment, this is not exactly the way it works. But first let me say something about Del. Hurst. I am of the unshakable opinion that driving under the influence of anything intoxicating is a stupendously stupid thing to do. But to his credit, Hurst agrees. He owned up to his mistakes, apologized, took responsibility, and stated unequivocally that he does not consider himself above the law. That, in my opinion, should end the issue as far as his part is concerned. I also am of the unshakable opinion that your mistakes, when acknowledged and atoned, should not be held against you forever. Think how much more harmonious life (not to mention politics) would be if “forgive and forget” was more frequently applied.
So instead of castigating a repentant Hurst, let’s instead discuss the constitutional issue that his near-arrest raised. Can a state legislator do whatever he wants while the General Assembly is in session, and fear no arrest? Have our delegates and senators issued each other automatic “get out of jail free” cards?
Not exactly. Article IV Section 9 of the Virginia Constitution does stipulate that “members of the General Assembly shall, in all cases except treason, felony, or breach of the peace, be privileged from arrest during the sessions of their respective houses.” (According to reports of the incident, Hurst never identified himself as a legislator, though the officer recognized him as such, and never asked for this “legislative immunity.” Nonetheless, he was not taken into custody, in part because his blood alcohol levels were only slightly above the legal limit and he had another unimpaired driver in the car. Were Hurst not a delegate, this outcome may well have been the same.)
Lest you think this is some secret perk Virginia’s leaders gave themselves with a wink and a nudge, keep in mind that more than forty other states have similar rules on their books. Even the U.S. Constitution has such a provision for Congress. Article 1, Section 6: Congressional members “shall in all Cases, except Treason, Felony and Breach of the Peace, be privileged from Arrest during their Attendance at the Session of their respective Houses…and in going to and returning from the same.”
This legislative immunity exists for a legitimate, if perhaps anachronistic, reason, going back centuries. Before there ever was a United States of America, British members of Parliament could be detained by the crown as a means of controlling them. Don’t like how this guy might vote, Your Majesty? We’ll throw him in the hoosegow for a while!
In more modern times, it seems inconceivable that anyone would try to keep a legislator out of Richmond by means of handcuffs. Our delegates need not fear Queen Elizabeth. But upon sober reflection, I hope we can all agree that protecting legislators from even such theoretical impediments isn’t a such a bad idea. After all, many of our constitutional protections deal with theoretical more than impending threats. When was the last time you worried about the government quartering troops in your house? But at the same time, I wouldn’t want to repeal the Third Amendment.
The intent of the constitutional proviso is not to allow delegates and senators to commit crimes with no fear of repercussions. It’s to guarantee unfettered access to the machinery of legislating. A delegate caught shoplifting, in possession of drugs, or trespassing on a neighbor’s property could indeed be arrested and jailed in theory. Perhaps he’d have to be released to attend legislative sessions, but I can’t imagine anyone in the Commonwealth, from the lowliest voter to the resident of the governor’s mansion, would favor him getting off scot-free just because he has a seat at the Capitol.
Legislative immunity, if nothing else, says we as a people recognize the work of our lawmakers as important. Yet after the Hurst incident, some have proposed we remove the legislative immunity provision from the constitution of the Commonwealth. Little opposition to the proposal has been expressed. But it strikes this observer as, at best, an overreaction to a single delegate’s regrettable mistake; and at worst, an unnecessary and potentially unwise tinkering with the highest law of the Commonwealth.
Long is a historian, writer and educator from Salem.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.