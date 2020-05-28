By John Long
So we’re — what? — two-and-half months in? And we’re all asking: what next?
Well, like Amos, I am neither a prophet nor the son of a prophet. But I am an historian, defined as a person who is pretentious enough to say “an historian” instead of “a historian.”
So I often look at current events with an eye toward wondering how future historians will view our extraordinary times.
My guess is — and it’s not too bold of a prediction, since it’s already happening now — that historians will divide into two main camps. One will defend the public responses to the global pandemic as perfectly justified and of incalculable utility in saving lives. The other will make the case that quarantines, economic shutdowns, social distancing, and the rest were vast overreactions, of little value, and arguably did as much harm as good.
I hope that these future historians will stop to consider — and you’d be impressed how often historians fail in this — what we knew at the time, not what they will know down the road. It’s distinctly possible in 10, 20, 100 years that the past few months might seem inordinately silly. But in March the information we had was pretty darned scary. Authorities acted on the best info they had in an unpredictable crisis. As of now the worst-case scenarios haven’t played out. Was this because of social distancing, or because worst-case scenarios tend to be alarmist? Or a combination of the two? We’ll likely never precisely know.
But none of this answers the question: what next? When do we go back to normal? Do we go back to normal? What if there’s a corona rebound? Would the economy handle another wave of shutdowns? Would the people endure such a thing?
With the reiteration that prophecy ain’t my gig, below are some areas in which it seems to me that the impact of the pandemic will be keenly felt:
How many workers never go back to work?
I don’t mean the inevitable crunch of restaurants and retailers who will never get their momentum back to survive, or even reopen. I mean the traditional reluctance of many managers about employees working from home has likely been eased.
How many white-collar type businesses, where employees tend to stare at screens all day even in the office, are now asking “why do we pay so much to lease office space downtown and buy desk chairs? Our employees all have dining room tables they’ve paid for!” If nothing else, recent weeks have proven the functionality of Zoom meetings, collaborative reports shared in the cloud, and well-charged cellphones. I foresee a lot of commercial real estate sitting vacant after this.
Have we created a new population of germophobes?
Many of us are itching for things to go back to normal. But for some folks there is no return path. Has the ancient tradition of shaking hands met its match? Are large gatherings now déclassé? Let’s face it, humans have been infecting each other since the beginning. In truth we’re all big, moist, warm, walking bags of microbial ecosystems. Mostly we don’t think about this, or that our underappreciated immune systems somehow makes the day survivable. But I predict that a significant segment of our population will find it very difficult to readjust; to return to a world where we inevitably coexist in space and openly breathe on each other.
Does the sports world survive?
College and professional sports are built on the concept of packing as many people into a venue as possible. If you’ve crammed into a pro football game or college basketball arena in recent years, you know it’s so. Can this still be the case? Will people buy tickets in the near future? If, say, D1 college football can’t sell seats, what happens to less monetized sports? At a major university, football funds such teams as wrestling and tennis.
For that matter, what happens to the traditional college experience?
Prestigious research institutions have always sort of looked down on online education; but this semester it’s been the only option even for Harvard. Do universities even need billion-dollar campuses anymore? Will parents send their kids to sit in a lecture hall with other big, moist, warm, walking bags of microbial ecosystems? I predict changes in this area as well, but I’m not clairvoyant enough to know what they might be.
Don’t look to me for answers to these and a thousand other questions. Time — and historians — will tell. But, inevitably, tomorrow won’t be yesterday.
Long is a historian, writer and educator from Salem.
