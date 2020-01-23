By John Long
The Virginia legislature recently ratified the long-debated Equal Rights Amendment, becoming the 38th state to do so since it was first proposed by Congress in 1972. With Virginia, three-fourths of the fifty states have passed the amendment. So that makes it now part of the U.S. Constitution, correct?
Well, that remains to be seen.
I’m no constitutional authority, but I’ve long been fascinated by constitutional questions and procedures. The framers of our system wisely created a system in which the constitution could be amended when necessary, but not easily. This ensures the document is a living one, but not lightly swayed by the whims of politics. Only 27 times in 231 years have we seen fit to amend the supreme law of the land.
Now as to the ERA, I doubt it will surprise you to learn that it’s controversial. Proponents have always opined that the amendment is necessary to ensure equal rights between the sexes and protect women from discrimination. Opponents have countered that the amendments would have a variety of unintended consequences such as abolishing separate men and women’s prisons. I’ll leave those debates to other writers because I only have 750 words. Instead, let’s look at why Virginia’s ratification may not have actually amended the constitution after all.
The primary issue is that when Congress proposed the amendment in 1972, sending it to the states, it imposed an unequivocal seven-year deadline for ratification. Thirty-five states ratified the ERA before 1979; three short of the requisite 38. Congress later extended the deadline by three years, but in that extended period no further states ratified the amendment. The final three states — Nevada, Illinois, and now Virginia — did not sign off until the past three years.
So were these last three ratifications immediately null and void, decades too late? That is one of the uncertainties here. Congress imposed the seven-year deadline and the extension; ERA supporters argue that Congress could now retroactively remove them. Indeed, Congress could. But the issue would be immediately litigated and eventually have to be decided by the Supreme Court. In 1982, the Supreme Court considered the constitutionality of the three-year extension but, since no state had ratified the ERA in the interim, called the question moot. In so doing, the court certainly did not say that imposed deadlines on amendments were unconstitutional; it seemed to accept the existence of such deadlines by noting the lack of ratifications during the extension.
One question a court would have to consider is how the original deadline may have shaped the debates in the 35 ratifying states in the 1970s. Would state X have adopted the ERA if there had been no 1979 deadline? Would state Y have acted the same way if it knew more than four decades later the argument would still not be resolved? I’m not sure there are answers to these questions, but it’s undeniable that the 35 states that adopted the amendment did so knowing the deadline existed. Many states specifically mentioned the deadline in their ratification resolutions.
Then there’s another inconvenient fact for the ERA supporters. Since 1979, four states—Idaho, Kentucky, Nebraska, and Tennessee—have rescinded their ratification. South Dakota’s ratification was specifically set to expire if the amendment had not garnered 38 states by 1979. So depending on your point of view, Virginia may not have been the 38th state after all.
Again, this is an issue that has never been resolved by the courts. Obviously no state in the Union can single-handedly amend or un-amend the Constitution. But can a state rescind its ratification of an amendment prior to it officially becoming constitutional law? There is no precedent to consider.
Naturally, ERA supporters tend to say no—once you’ve ratified, it’s a done deal. No rescission, no regrets. But obviously some states assumed they had that prerogative forty years ago. How might the state debates over ratification been different if they knew that their decision was irrevocable? Again, we can’t really know. But I have a feeling the Supreme Court will recognize the sovereignty of the states in such matters.
Perhaps there are too many hurdles for the ERA to overcome at this point. But for ERA supporters, there’s another option: start over. Push through Congress the text of the ERA (with or without a deadline) and see if it passes. Then see if 38 states are now willing to ratify. Let the voice of the people today (not forty years ago) be heard through the prescribed procedures.
Long is a historian, writer and educator from Salem.
