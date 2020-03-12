By Bruce Lindholm
Lindholm is a mechanical engineer who lives in Roanoke.
On Friday, March 6, the Virginia Senate passed the Virginia Clean Economy Act, which has been touted as “comprehensive legislation that gets us to 100% clean electricity and zero carbon emissions.” While this is a laudable goal, one must question whether or not the legislation will actually get us there. After all, there have been numerous other legislative efforts to reduce CO2 emissions, and they’ve rarely gone according to plan. Take Germany’s Energiewende, for example, which reduced German CO2 emissions by a mere 0.66% per year while increasing already high electricity rates by 22%. The Virginia Clean Economy Act promises a 4.0% reduction per year while increasing rates by merely 2%. Six times the pace at one tenth the cost? It sounds too good to be true, so let’s take a hard look.
The two major targets of the Virginia Clean Economy Act are 5.2 GW of off-shore turbines and 3.1 GW of new energy storage. Will this keep the lights on? Well, in 2018 (the latest year for which DOE statistics are available), Virginia consumers, businesses, and governments purchased 118 TWh (terawatt-hours) of electricity. 5.2 GW of wind turbines, operating at an optimistic capacity factor of 50%, can generate 22.8 TWh of electricity over a year, which is enough to meet 19% of our current electrical demand. Even when combined with the 25% met by nuclear and the 5% met by hydro, solar, and biomass, it’s clearly not enough.
And for storage, it’s even worse. Virginia isn’t California, where storage is best suited for meeting the peak “net demand” (overall demand minus wind and solar) seen shortly after sunset. Our peak net demand is observed around 7 a.m. on cold and windless winter nights, when wind and solar assets provide nothing and all 30 GW of the state’s dispatchable power generation assets must be deployed. If we rely solely on our existing nuclear (3.57 GW), hydro (0.87 GW), biomass (0.31 GW), and pumped storage (3.24 GW) assets, we can meet only 27% of this peak. Adding 3.1 GW of batteries adds 10%. And it must be noted that the Bath County Pumped Storage station, as impressive as it is, can provide 3.0 GW of power for only eight hours before its reservoir is drained. Most battery stations can run for only two hours. Neither will last through a 14-hour Virginia winter night. It’s clearly not enough.
And what would it cost? According to my own calculations, the 5.2 GW of wind turbines and 3.1 GW of battery storage would cost about $11.6 billion, which works out to $4,300 for each of Virginia’s 2.7 million households. Some of this cost we’d bear directly through our electric bills, and the rest would come through lower wages and higher prices at businesses. Spread over 25 years, this works out to about $14 per month. This is more than the 2% claimed by Virginia Democrats, but it’s hardly catastrophic.
However, if we actually want to achieve “100% clean electricity,” we’ll need to spend more — much more. Another $41 billion on solar panels to get us to a full 118 TWh of total electrical generation. Another $60 billion on energy storage to reliably get us through a single windless winter night. Now it adds up to $138 per household per month. Even worse, my analysis omits the need for seasonal storage, assumes that every winter day will be windy and sunny, assumes zero curtailment, and neglects transmission requirements entirely. I’ve severely low-balled it. And if our two nuclear stations (Surry and North Anna) were ever retired, costs would rise yet higher. $300 per month isn’t unimaginable.
Could we conserve our way out of this? The Clean Economy Act rightly calls for energy conservation efforts, but any improvements will be swamped by new loads coming onto the grid. The are currently 7.5 million vehicles in Virginia, over 99% of which run on gasoline and diesel fuel. If these are replaced with all-electric vehicles, as most environmentalists recommend, electrical demand will go up. And similarly, there are hundreds of thousands of oil- and gas-fired furnaces and boilers that heat our homes and various commercial, industrial, and government facilities during the winter. If these are replaced with heat pumps, electrical demand during winter will skyrocket.
The Virginia Clean Economy Act can’t meet today’s electrical demand cleanly, much less the greater demand of tomorrow. Gov. Northam should veto this bill and demand that the General Assembly try again.
