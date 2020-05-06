By Brian Lindholm
Lindholm is a mechanical engineer who lives in Roanoke.
In a commentary published Saturday, April 18, Professor L. David Roper argued that the hyperbolic tangent function was the best way to model cases and deaths associated with the COVID-19 virus. Roper noted that “the slope of the tanh function increases the population per day exponentially into a peak and with the same exponential behavior asymptotically down to zero.” A chart of a nicely symmetric bell-curve accompanied the article.
Unfortunately, such a model does not adequately capture the tail-heavy behavior that is being seen in real life with COVID-19. This can be seen in statistics (gathered by statistician Jim Frost at statisticsbyjim.com/basics/coronavirus/) from several different countries where the infection peak has already passed.
In none of these countries do we see “the same exponential behavior down to zero.” Instead, the bell curve is grossly asymmetric, with a rate of decay that is significantly slower than the initial rate of rise. Perhaps most worrisome is the case of South Korea. Their response to the coronavirus epidemic has been rightly touted as one of the world’s best, but they can’t seem to completely stamp it out. Why not? Why are the tails of the curves so frustratingly long?
One reason is because the switch from exponential rise to exponential decay was driven by changes in human behavior instead of the “depletion of vulnerable hosts” that occurs when a disease is uncontrolled and eventually infects everybody. If we let COVID-19 rampage without opposition, eventually everybody would end up immune or dead, and there would be nobody left to infect. The bell curve would be fairly symmetric. However, the death toll from such an approach would be horrifying, so we’re trying to stop it with social distancing and lock-downs.
What these measures really do is change the R0 (R-naught) value. This is the “basic reproduction number” in epidemiology, and it represents the average number of additional cases that an infected individual will cause in a population without immunity. People often think of R0 as an intrinsic characteristics of the disease organism, but it’s not. R0 can vary significantly with population density, sanitation practices, and various social practices. R0 was well above 1.0 at the outbreak sites, particularly in high density regions like New York City. But mitigation efforts have driven it below 1.0, and case counts are falling. But not at the same rate they rose.
Another reason for long tails is re-infection from outside. Even if a region completely eliminates COVID-19, it only takes a single infected visitor from outside to trigger a new round of infections, particularly if mitigation efforts are halted. Only if it’s stopped everywhere simultaneously could we expect permanent relief, and such an accomplishment seems highly unlikely.
So what shall Virginia’s leaders do? First, they must recognize that we’re in this for the long haul, and that it won’t be all over by May 19 as a symmetric bell curve would optimistically suggest. Next, they need to start estimating R0 values in different regions to see if shutdowns and social distancing rules can be relaxed in some places to let the economy start up again. Right now we’re all operating under the same rules, even though the lower population densities in the western half of the state have resulted in far fewer cases per capita than seen in densely populated urban areas. For comparison, New York City has seen over 1,800 cases per 100,000 residents. Less densely populated Fairfax County has seen 401 cases per 100k. In Roanoke, it’s 81 per 100k. We don’t need the same rules everywhere. Our R0 values are not the same.
And the economic aspects are important. Several hundred thousand Virginians have lost their jobs because of COVID-19 shutdowns, and the job losses are continuing. The economic harm is obvious, but postponed medical procedures, lower quality diets, and increased stress are damaging people’s health as well. There will be deaths. And the longer this goes on, the more harm people will endure.
We need something sustainable, like an emphasis on wearing masks and cleaning shared contact surfaces, accompanied by careful monitoring of vulnerable places like nursing homes. We need something where most people can resume work while still keeping R0 below 1.0. Because we’re in this for the long haul, we can expect new cases to continually pop up until most of the population is immune, either because of exposure or immunization through vaccine. But until then, we need rules we can live with.
