By Nancy Liebrecht
Liebrecht is a retired landscape architect and environmental scientist. She lives in Fries.
A local man recently told me that impeaching Donald Trump over his Ukrainian shakedown was “a big yawn” or business as usual in a corrupt world. One man’s comment does not indicate how widespread this sentiment is in our area, although Rep. Morgan Griffith, R- Salem has expressed similar views in his newsletters. Griffith has stated that the impeachment inquiry is not worthy of congressional attention. Because Southwest Virginia votes predominantly Republican, it is probable that many more local folks hold similar opinions, and, therefore, it seems prudent to review just how serious the impeachment process is, including the Russian meddling underlying Donald Trump’s Ukrainian extortion gambit.
In the 1870’s William H. Seward, then the former Secretary of State, rendered the opinion that the Russian Empire and the United States, both expanding powers, might one day find themselves in conflict. He was prescient. Eighty years later, the U.S. and Soviet Union were fully engaged in the Cold War. For most of my life, the Soviet Union was an existential threat, and today, while the chances of nuclear confrontation seem to have diminished, Russia under Vladimir Putin remains a significant if not existential threat.
Putin’s primary goal is to reduce American power and influence. This includes fracturing American democracy and most importantly driving a wedge between us and our NATO allies. NATO was a bulwark against Soviet expansion into Western Europe for decades after World War II, and if Putin can sever our ties to NATO, Western Europe may become more dependent on Russia. This will have profound consequences for our economy and our security. Western Europe is our biggest trading partner, but more important, despite periodic differences, the European democracies have had our backs just as we have had theirs for nearly eighty years. Yes, some NATO countries could pay more, particularly Germany. Germany, however, has more American military bases than any other European country, and these bases have been vital to our overseas operations.
Even as a candidate, Trump demonstrated remarkable deference to Russia and Vladimir Putin, but his fawning regard for Putin was on stark display at a July 2018 joint press conference in Helsinki. This performance left many observers wondering what was going on. Trump has an affinity for dictators, but it seemed that Putin might also have kompromat or compromising material on him. This is likely the case, but it is questionable that Putin’s kompromat has influenced Trump’s actions. He may just admire Putin. We do know, however, that regarding NATO, Trump has been singing Putin’s song.
In the early 2000s, Trump’s business empire was on the ropes. He was deeply in debt, and because of his business practices and multiple bankruptcies, banks were refusing to extend him credit. By 2007, things were looking up for Trump. Vast sums of money from corrupt entities were flowing out of Russia, and a lot of it went into Trump-branded real estate. Millions from Russian connected sources went into financing projects in New York, Toronto, Miami and Panama. Because the Trump Organization is a private company and. Trump has released no tax or business records, we do not know exactly how deeply he is in debt to Russian oligarchs, but Vladimir Putin surely knows more than we do.
It is illegal to solicit and receive aid from a foreign country for help in an election, and it is illegal to engage in bribery, although the President will not be impeached on this specific charge. A president who breaks the law is bad enough, but a deeply troubling aspect of Trump’s Ukrainian caper is the insistence that President Zelensky drum up evidence that Ukraine not Russia was behind interference in the 2016 election, a narrative pushed by Putin and enthusiastically adopted by Trump. Besides the absurdity of believing that Ukraine would somehow be helping Hillary Clinton by revealing loads of damaging emails, the narrative of Ukrainian interference in 2016 has been thoroughly debunked by our intelligence services and a Senate investigation. Yet, against all evidence, Trump is still pushing a fiction that helps Putin further destabilize Ukraine, other European countries, and the US. This is dangerous.
People who should know better, Republican congressmen and senators, are also promulgating what is essentially a whopper. Those who minimize Trump’s misdeeds and blatant lies, such as Morgan Griffith, are complicit. This is not “a big a yawn.” Deceit undermines our democracy, which is just fine for Putin.
