By John Lesinski
Lesinski is seeking the Democratic nomination for the 5th District in the U.S. House of Representatives.
On April 29, Attorney General Mark Herring made the encouraging announcement that absentee ballots in the Commonwealth will be counted in the June 23rd primary without requiring a witness. The announcement is an effort to mitigate any unnecessary voting barriers in the middle of the COVID-19 Pandemic. Further, this move strengthens Gov. Northam’s efforts to encourage individuals to vote absentee to limit the number of people going to the polls in person on June 23rd.
The Virginia GOP, in response, has filed a lawsuit in Lynchburg seeking to block this move. They want to dismantle and disrupt the state leadership’s desire to not recreate the unsafe voting conditions seen in Wisconsin’s most recent election.
By joining with President Trump’s public efforts to erode trust in voting by mail, the Virginia GOP is demonstrating a profound disregard for the health of the Commonwealth, the democratic process, and, indeed, facts. Despite having voted by mail himself in Florida, President Trump has continually denounced the practice as an insecure means of voting. The fact of the matter is that voter fraud is a vanishingly rare occurrence in the United States.
The attacks on voting by mail would be irresponsible in the best of times. During a pandemic, these Republican actions show a flagrant disregard for the public health and safety of Virginia’s citizens. This also is a thinly veiled effort to suppress the vote, especially in communities of color and with those who feel too vulnerable to expose themselves to the pandemic.
Voting is the cornerstone of our democracy and a person’s ability to participate in elections should not come at the expense of one’s health. COVID-19 is still very much present in the Commonwealth. So far, stay at home orders and leadership from Governor Northam have proven to be meaningful in combating the virus. Voting by mail is simply the responsible thing to do in these conditions.
Currently I am a candidate in the Democratic primary for Virginia’s fifth congressional district. My campaign for Congress has taken great strides to adapt to social distancing protocols while continuing to be present to the voters in Virginia’s fifth. The safety of my staff, volunteers and the citizenry is our number one priority. In these tough times we are called to think beyond ourselves in an effort to care for our neighbors. I call on Democrats and Republicans across the Commonwealth to stand up for what is right: unfettered voter participation for all registered voters, continued fair elections, and public safety.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.