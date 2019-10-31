By Beth Leffel
Leffel is a candidate for the Fincastle District School Board seat in Botetourt County.
Botetourt County is known for strong agricultural roots that have grown and evolved during the past 250 years. We still have traditional farmers who milk cows, raise beef or grow crops as a means to support their families. We also have farmers who are embracing this relatively new style of farming referred to by the buzzwords agribusiness or agritourism. These men and women have expanded their traditional farms to include events such as quail hunting, concert nights, vineyards, sunflower festivals, pumpkin patches and pick-your-own-many-things…the list goes on and on. The power in this story is that Botetourt is fighting to preserve open spaces and teach others how to love the land.
As I have been thinking of this, another buzz word keeps appearing in my thoughts. The word is “STEM.” About 15 years ago, the phrase was coined to capture “science, technology, engineering and math” as an educational theme. I have been trained as a research scientist and worked for decades in the medical field. I have developed and taught STEM summer camps because I love science. But perhaps most importantly, I was raised on a farm and I have been learning real-life STEM concepts since I could toddle out to the tractor to meet my father in the hay field.
It is a sad misconception that STEM programs are designed primarily for students in advanced classes. STEM should simply be about learning fundamental concepts and applying them with problem-solving activities. There are thousands of examples to make this point, but I will use an agriculturally based story because it is what I know first-hand. STEM is just a part of life for a farmer. You don’t think of it or realize that you are teaching it to your children, it’s just what you do.
At the time I didn’t appreciate it, but I think I got hooked on the “S” (science) when I was about 5 years old. My dad took me into a corn field on our Botetourt farm to investigate why a newly planted crop was not coming up. He took out his pocket knife and dug up a corn kernel to check for germination. As he explained to me what the seed should look like and how it would sprout and grow, I was amazed at what could be produced from such a tiny little object. Fast forward many years to the day that my seventh grade science teacher led us in an experiment of blood typing. We learned about cells and antibodies and I was fascinated at how life was a complicated but well-orchestrated machine. Best of all, everything I was learning was tied back to everything I knew from the farm. What I know now is that my blessed life of being a little farm kid in Botetourt opened doors to a career in science and ultimately brought me back to promoting and supporting agricultural endeavors.
Anyone who has used math formulas to calculate a spray rate to deliver an herbicide on the farm would be able to calculate an IV drip rate to deliver the correct amount of medicine for their patient. Anyone who has had to repair a piece of machinery in the middle of a field would be able to engineer a new and better machine part for use across an entire industry. And anyone who has sustained and worked a farm has had to learn to embrace new technology in the same way every other career field has had to do it. Botetourt County has a rich agriculture base and numerous opportunities to teach STEM in so many different ways that are applicable to every student. It is my hope that we not lose sight of that.
I am a candidate for a School Board seat in the Fincastle District of Botetourt County. As a part of campaigning I have had the opportunity to field questions about STEM programs in our schools. Doing this has made me realize how tightly tied agricultural was to my education and ultimately to my career. My career path ultimately took me away from the farm but without the farm I would not have found the love in my work. Botetourt County is uniquely suited to teach STEM in ways that are applicable and meaningful to every student, regardless of post-high school plans. As a School Board member I will support problem-based learning, outdoor labs and instruction of the fundamentals integrated in this fabulous buzz word – STEM.
