By Julia Lee
Lee’s grandparents grew up in Lexington. She facilitates writing workshops with homeless youth in Los Angeles and volunteers with a youth diversion program as an alternative to incarceration.
Like many Americans, I’m outraged by the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25, Memorial Day. His death has moved me to honor the names of slaves I discovered when researching family history in New Castle, Virginia in 2019. As a descendant of a member of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, I’ve wondered how to share this information and unfortunately this heartbreaking moment in time seems appropriate. I also now find striking similarities to the COVID-19 tragedy we face today.
Altogether, seventy individuals ranging in ages from one hour to seventy-four years old, are indexed under “S” for slave in the death records from 1853-1862 for Craig County. Most don’t have last names listed, and when a first name appears more than once, the slaveholder’s name has been added. Unsurprisingly, the parents of most are not known.
I don’t fit the mold of a descendant of the United Daughters of the Confederacy. My father was Chinese and my mother white, born and raised in Lexington, Virginian. I was raised a Yankee who spent summers with my grandparents in Lexington.
My grandmother grew up in New Castle, seat to Craig County and it’s her mom, my great-grandmother who served as president of the Craig County Chapter of the Virginia Division United Daughters of the Confederacy.
In 1912 the group published a fancy booklet that listed the Confederate soldiers from the area who fought in the Civil War and they erected, like many other chapters and groups in the South and beyond, a large towering statue honoring Confederate soldiers who died. My family saved the congratulatory letters received from other groups around Virginia when the statue went up. It still stands in front of the county courthouse, and I’m not aware of any calls to take it down. The population of the county is only about 5,000, 98.1% white and only 0.4% black. When I last visited, I didn’t see a single African American.
Of the seventy slaves, below I list the names of thirteen who died during the Civil War, almost all children, many dying from diphtheria.
According to the CDC, before the introduction of vaccines, diphtheria was a leading cause of childhood death around the world, including in the United States. It’s a serious infection caused by strains of bacteria Corynebacterium diphtheriae that make toxin (poison) that can lead to difficulty breathing, heart failure, paralysis, and even death. What a haunting echo to the COVID-19 we battle today.
One family lost three individuals (slaves) in 1862, all to diphtheria. Again, a reminder of COVID-19, and the destruction it’s causing in black communities.
I hope other descendants of the United Daughters of the Confederacy will also honor the slaves in their areas. Certainly, long overdue. Their names shouldn’t be marooned under the ”S” for slave in some death records book. They deserve, just like the Confederate soldiers, a shiny gold plaque (and much more) with their names displayed in all the communities they lived.
Who knows, others may learn like me that they too are possibly related to slaveholders.
IN HONOR OF INDIVIDUALS OWNED AS SLAVES IN CRAIG COUNTY, VIRGINIA, WHO DIED DURING THE CIVIL WAR
1. Charles (owner Jonathan Givens), died Oct. 20, 1862, of diphtheria, age 7
2. Elizabeth, died December 15, 1862, of bleeding nose, age 20
3. George, died June 10, 1862, of diphtheria, age 6 months
4. Jacob, died Nov. 1, 1862, cause unknown, age 2
5. James (owner Jonathan Givens), died Oct. 19, 1862, of diphtheria, age 11
6. James (owner Fleming B. Carper), died June 14, 1862, of unknown, age 3
7. John (owner J.N. Houston), died June 10, 1862, of diphtheria, age 1
8. John (owner John Leffel) died June 12, 1862, of diphtheria, age 1
9. John (owner Jonathan Givens), Sept. 25, 1862, of diphtheria, age 6 months
10. Martha, died Jan. 10, 1862, cause unknown, age 2 months
11. Mary, died Oct. 10, 1862, cause unknown, age 1
12. Thomas (owner Robert M. Wiley) died March 10, 1862, cause unknown, age 1 13. William (owner Adam Peck Miller), died June 10, 1862, of diphtheria, age 1
Source: Index for Craig County Deaths 1853-1896
