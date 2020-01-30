By Ken Conklin
Conklin is a consultant to the technology industry. He lives in Daleville.
On a September morning in 1948 a member of the U.S. Olympic team and a Howard University student was arrested for taking a seat in the white section of a segregated train going from Covington to Clifton Forge, Virginia. The resulting court case eventually made its way to the Virginia State Supreme Court resulting in a landmark civil rights decision. The person who got into all this trouble and challenged its legality was Norvel Lee.
Maybe you’ve heard of him. He’s the only person from Botetourt County to ever win an Olympic gold medal. But I’m guessing you don’t know this story because lingering “separate but equal” attitudes kept it from being told. I’m hoping to make Norvel Lee’s legacy better known through some upcoming engagements where I will talk about the book I’ve written, “NORVEL.”
Norvel Lee’s birth certificate, dated Sept. 22, 1924, names Eagle Rock as his place of birth. I liked the lyrical feel of putting “river” in the title of this piece, but in reality I learned from his family members that he was born at Lick Run, near the northern boundary of Botetourt County. A run is like a river though not as big.
Norvel spent his childhood in a rustic, segregated black community nestled north of Eagle Rock in Gala, near Big Hill. His father was a day laborer for the railroad, and his mother expected her children to get an education and become involved in community affairs. In spite of obstacles such as Virginia’s Jim Crow laws, limited schooling opportunities, and a speech impediment, Norvel’s life journey led to exceptional accomplishments in the larger world.
After graduating high school from Fincastle’s Academy Hill School for Negroes with near straight “A’s” and a perfect attendance record he was selected for flight training at Tuskegee Army Airfield. (Even if you knew of his Olympic accomplishments I’ll bet you didn’t know about him being a Tuskegee Airman). He earned his wings but wasn’t assigned a flying unit because of his stammer. Instead, he served in a segregated unit in the South Pacific during World War II.
After the war he enrolled at Howard University to pursue engineering studies. For a physical outlet he took up intramural boxing and baseball. The D.C. Golden Gloves had just opened their organization to all races when Norvel joined them. He quickly and unexpectedly became the dominant heavyweight boxer in the mid-Atlantic area, surprising the followers of the sport by getting selected as a member of the 1948 U.S. Olympic team. In 1952 he once again was on the U.S. Olympic team, making history at the Helsinki Games. The book describes his boxing days in detail, blow by blow so to speak.
It’s worth noting Norvel befriended many future luminaries during those exciting days. People like decathlon champion and future congressman Bob Mathias, future professional heavyweight champion Floyd Patterson, and track gold medalist and future ambassador to Africa Mal Whitfield. Another person he befriended was Boston’s colorful John Boutilier, the AAU’s national light heavyweight champion. If you want to learn more about “Bout,” as he was known, I encourage you to come by the Fincastle Library on Feb. 8 where I will be speaking about the book.
Norvel married Leslie Jackson of Leesburg, Virginia, in 1951. The back story of how they met is a book in itself. Their relationship is an integral part of Norvel’s life story. He graduated from Howard University, and started a family. Later he received several advanced degrees and devoted himself to a career in education. He and Leslie became prominent mentors and sponsors of young people in the greater Washington, D.C. area.
Also, while at Howard University, he joined the ROTC after President Harry Truman ordered the military integrated. As a veteran myself I find it hard to imagine that the U.S. Armed Forces were segregated up until the late 1940s. Norvel went on to a thirty year career as a senior U.S. Air Force Reserve officer.
Timing of the book’s release during Botetourt County’s 250th anniversary wasn’t considered when Norvel got my attention three years ago, but it’s a perfect time to bring his story to life. And I’m proud that the Botetourt County Historical Society has asked me to speak Feb. 8 about the journey resulting in the book to kick off the local Black History Month celebration.
I’ll have a lot more to say about Norvel Lee then.
Hope to see you there.
