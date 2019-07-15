By Don Langrehr
Langrehr serves on the Blacksburg Planning Commission.
Ironic and apropos, but not surprising. A couple weeks ago the Virginia commissioner of transportation was delayed by a series of tractor trailer/automobile accidents on I-81 as he made his way to a Salem news conference concerning traffic congestion on this very roadway. Unfortunately, such accidents are pretty much part of a typical day for drivers in our region, particularly involving tractor trailers. A cursory review of local media reports over the last couple months reveals similar tractor trailer-related backups occurring on:
• May 14, 15, 16, 19, 23
• June 7, 9, 11, 12, 20.
Traffic delays, though a nuisance, can be much deadlier for those involved. Tragically, the May 19 accident involved a tractor trailer crossing the I-81 median resulting in the death of 20-year-old Virginia Tech student Thomas O’Neill, a rising senior.
The regular occurrence of these truck accidents clearly exposes one of the primary safety threats on this roadway. Improvements to I-81 are certainly welcome. However, additional lanes alone will not reduce the prevalent reckless driving by these “professional” drivers. For regular travelers, one quickly senses that respecting the speed limit places oneself in a very precarious position. In particular, truck drivers appear to feel compelled to use the highway lanes as a launch ramp to help crest the numerous hills. As we glance in our rearview mirrors, automobile drivers are regularly intimidated by the sight of tractor trailers 6 feet or less from their bumpers and then passing at 75+ miles per hour. An increase in the number of highway lanes alone will not limit this type of reckless driving. A safety-first reputation for I-81 will go a long way towards reducing harmful and time-consuming crashes.
The adopted I-81 Plan requires the Commonwealth Transportation Board (CTB) to include corridor-wide “incident management strategies” and “emergency clearance services” as part of the improvements to the roadway. Perhaps, in addition to documenting and managing traffic crashes, added emphasis should be placed on averting more of these crashes in the first place. An “I-81 corridor speed enforcement task force” is also included to promote proactive traffic enforcement measures. Did we need a study to reach this conclusion? The presence of additional law enforcement personnel and an accompanying increase in moving violations — the dreaded ticket — will quell the demo derby atmosphere we’re now witnessing all too closely. Such a common-sense approach would surely produce a safer and more civil driving experience. We need drivers – of both trucks and cars — to recognize the I-81 corridor as a heavily enforced area and be wary of it.
Survey results at I-81 public meetings indicate that 70 percent of people support additional speed enforcement. However, rare is the occasion when VA state troopers and local sheriff deputies are visible. Both truck and car drivers should be held more accountable for the accidents and incessant delays occurring on this roadway. The $2.2 billion dollars planned for road improvements and lane expansions will be squandered if 60’ to 80’+ long tractor trailers continue to crash and blockade multiple I-81 lanes. The expenditure for additional police patrols would cost much less than the debt payments alone on the borrowed billions of dollars in road expansion funding.
Two other alternative measures would also help alleviate the existing dangerous conditions on I-81. A trucks-to-train rail option that would improve an already existing railway corridor parallel to I-81 is not getting the consideration it deserves. Forward thinking leaders like County Supervisors Chairmen Phil North of Roanoke — a former Norfolk Southern (NS) executive — and Billy Martin of Botetourt recognize the practicality of just such a rail solutions approach. Norfolk Southern does promote this intermodal model in other areas of the country resulting in a much more economical, safe, environmentally-friendly means to transport trucks across long distances. The Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation estimates an annual savings of $34 million in annual pavement maintenance costs by diverting truck travel to rail with an overall economic boost of $1.2 billion possible. Serious negotiations with NS regarding incentives to better utilize the rail corridor are crucial. However, the road building industry continue to exert more political sway and highway expansion persists as the perfunctory response to our snarled highway.
Also, the factor of distracted driving was once again passed over by the state legislature in the 2019 legislative session. Though road safety advocates and law enforcement officials clearly acknowledge the dangers of using hand-held devices while driving, the House of Delegates ultimately punted on this opportunity to significantly improve road safety statewide.
At the least, the Commonwealth Transportation Board should immediately initiate increased traffic enforcement of the I-81 corridor and scrutinize the results. Taxpayer money should be spent wisely where it would most immediately improve public safety. Both truck and car drivers need to set the cruise control, sit back, and enjoy the beautiful scenery of our region as we alertly drive at a reasonable speed.