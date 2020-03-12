By Cassandra Lang
Lang is a state employee in New Haven, Connecticut.
As an administrative assistant at a state-funded community college in Connecticut, I was frustrated to read the op-ed in the Roanoke Times from the Yankee Institute, which disingenuously argued that collective bargaining by our public sector workers is bad for our state (“A cautionary tale from Connecticut,” Feb. 23 commentary.)
For Virginians’ awareness, the Yankee Institute is the Connecticut-based affiliate of the State Policy Network (SPN), an umbrella organization for more than 100 anti-union, anti-worker affiliates. SPN’s goal, in their own words, is to “defund and defang” public service labor unions. They also work to block worker friendly legislation. In Connecticut, for example, the Yankee Institute has opposed paid family leave and raising the minimum wage.
To the contrary, Connecticut’s public servants and the public at-large are stronger because we have collective bargaining. Nearly 25 years ago, before I was in a union, I was fired from a job because I blew the whistle on something that the school I was then working for had done. As an at-will employee, I could be fired for any reason. Without a union and without whistleblower protections written into a contract, I was alone, with no representation. My colleagues were too scared to come forward to defend me for fear they, too, would be fired.
But as tough as it was to lose my job, I wasn’t the only one who lost. It is ultimately the public who is hurt when public servants are afraid to speak out when they see corruption, dysfunction, or abuse. Retribution is real, and we’ve seen it all too well on the federal level. Its specter alone holds the power to silence.
But that’s ultimately what collective bargaining is all about: having a voice on the job. It’s about empowering workers to share with their employers what’s working and what’s not, and what tools they need to better do their jobs. While salary and benefits are a part of the negotiation process, so are things like working conditions, fair grievance procedures, scheduling and staffing. Furthermore, under the bill by Del. Elizabeth Guzman, D-Prince William, localities are not compelled to agree to spend money they don’t have. They are simply compelled to come to the table and bargain in good faith with their employees within the parameters of what is realistically possible.
I was born in Mississippi, and my parents moved north to escape racial discrimination and give me a better shot at better opportunities. It’s no coincidence that the only three states to have a blanket ban on public sector collective bargaining are in the South. (Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina). Virginia’s anti-worker policies are a vestige of Jim Crow — which has resulted in OxFam ranking Virginia worst in the nation for workers. Furthermore, Virginia’s public sector jobs have historically been a pathway to the middle class for people of color. In fact, people of color make up a larger share of Virginia’s public sector workers than they do in the private sector, which does have the freedom to collectively bargain. (It should also be noted that the majority of Virginia’s public sector workers are women).
One of the things my union has been able to negotiate is a standard disciplinary policy and grievance procedure. This ensures that all workers are treated fairly, regardless of who they are or who they love. Collective bargaining helps protect workers from discrimination, whether that be in salary, promotions, discipline, or other workplace policies. And when workers are protected from discrimination, we end up with a more diverse workforce that is more reflective of the communities we serve.
Another thing I appreciate about my contract is that job postings have to be open and list clear qualifications; the manager can’t just hire his nephew and never open the job. In a merit-based system, we get better talent and better morale — which is a win both for workers and for the public.
Collective bargaining has meant that I will have a secure retirement with health care. It means I’m protected from discrimination at work. And above all, it means I have a real voice on the job — which means I can better do my job for the students I serve. Government workers work for you, and you deserve to have the best talent on your payroll. Collective bargaining attracts better workers, which is a better bargain for everyone — no matter what state you call home.
