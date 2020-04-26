By A. A. (Tad) La Fountain, III
Fountain is a retired investment professional. He lives in Penhook.
In 1905, Albert Einstein changed our view of everything by theorizing that even space and time are relative. Over the past 115 years, we have emulated Einstein by shredding the notions of space and time that existed for untold generations. Convenience has eradicated most signs of physical limitations.
A pandemic that proves that even a virus can take advantage of the same trends — crisscrossing the globe and wreaking havoc in a matter of months. The irony is that this smallest of life forms (unable to even reproduce without hijacking others) has been given free rein even as we find ourselves constrained in ways that were unimaginable just weeks ago. As a result, our society and our economy are compressed into small versions of themselves.
Economists are postulating the shape of the economy as we eventually come out of this trauma: will it resemble a “V” with a bounce-back, or a “U” with time required to restore a raft of businesses and industries, or even the dreaded “L” – a shift to a new, lower normal. I vote for “L” with the awareness that it would bring with it substantial dislocation, but also the hope that we are able to restore some important aspects of how we function as a society that were systematically forfeited over the past few decades.
In the early 1980s there were two economic events that ended up creating substantial changes to how our economy worked. One of these was impossible to miss — the Reagan/Volcker effort to crush runaway inflation by allowing interest rates to go to unheard of levels. The second event was subtle — the development of software called Materials Requirements Planning. MRP evolved over time and became called by different names, but the essence stayed the same: corporations could leverage information technology to streamline their operations. The cost of capital to support a company’s balance sheet may have gone sky-high, but that could be offset by squeezing the inventories necessary to support the same level of sales. Using “just-in-time” inventories allowed managements to more quickly ascertain when problems in production and distribution arose. This effort pervaded every aspect of business — from raw materials to manufacturing to distribution to retailing. As the economy increasingly became focused on the service sector, these same dynamics were carried into fields where they had no business.
Over time, the inflation problem disappeared, and companies ended up paying much less for their money. This should have removed the impetus to run their operations in such a lean fashion — the space and time that businesses operated in for centuries had become compressed. What we have witnessed over the past several weeks — as we have come face to face with shortages that never should have occurred — is the culmination of numerous bad decisions facilitated by the false gods of efficiency. By wringing every bit of “non-essential” inventory out of our system, we have allowed ourselves to become victims of bizarre failings to recognize space and time.
It took tens of thousands of years to get from hunter-gatherers to an agrarian society, and a couple of hundred years to get from there to an industrial society. For decades, people have been trying to convince us that we’ve become a post-industrial society. But atoms and molecules are still really important. Sure, electrons have facilitated development since Edison, and photons shooting down fiber-optic cables have revolutionized communications. But when all is said and done, it’s still about atoms and molecules — their arrangement, location, and distribution. Whether toilet paper or an N95 mask, the reality is that availability — being in the right space at the right time — is the key issue.
It’s likely that when this crisis is over, there will be little or no impetus to recreate the dynamics that led to the problem. Restoring businesses and households will take some time, and part of the restoration should be a reluctance to assume that it will be perfectly acceptable to operate with little or no reserves. Two of the key attributes of any successful entity are robustness and resilience, and we need to give ourselves the space and time to restore those features to the way we live. It won’t be quick, and it’s unlikely to be easy. But it will be necessary if we are to avoid repetitions of what we’re going through now — which means it will be worth it. And we need to recognize that it’s possible to be too “efficient” for our own good.
