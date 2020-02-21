By Chris Kowalczuk and Patrick Kenney
Kowalczuk and Kenney are Roanoke attorneys.
We read with great interest the recently published Roanoke Times guest editorial suggesting that the “decked is stacked against” the Honorable Leisa K. Ciaffone in her efforts to seek elevation to the circuit court vacancy in the Roanoke Valley (“Edwards should honor pledge to back Ciaffone judgeship,” Feb. 15 commentary).
The implication and clear import of the piece make clear that the authors believe that Judge Ciaffone is being deprived of something to which she is entitled and that, in addition to her very fine judicial temperament and high legal acumen (both of which are very true), her gender should play some role in the decision. The argument that the local bar associations endorsed Judge Ciaffone, while true, misses a fact probably not known to the general public. “Bar endorsements” are simply a group of lawyers expressing, by vote, their individual opinions about the various candidates. The two largest law firms in Roanoke (Gentry Locke and Woods Rogers) can both muster many lawyers to attend these meetings which gives lawyers who may have had prior association with those firms (such as Judge Ciaffone) an advantage.
Would we say they “stacked the deck”? Of course not! To be clear, all four of the current candidates for Circuit Court judge would be excellent choices. In fact, both the Roanoke City Bar Associate and the Salem/Roanoke County Bar Association interviewed all four candidates for this judgeship and found all of them to be highly qualified. If, however, the consideration is to go beyond merit and is to be based on some notion of gender preference — then what about geography or race?
The next Circuit Court Judge will sit in the City of Roanoke. The current circuit court bench for the Roanoke Valley is comprised of five judges — two of whom are already from Salem, Virginia. Judge Ciaffone is also from Salem. Should there now be an 60% Salem-centered circuit court judiciary? Should the City of Salem, population 25,000, be allowed to “stack the geographic deck” in terms of the circuit court? The City of Roanoke, population 100,000, was chartered in 1884. During her 136-year history, the City of Roanoke has had no African-American circuit court judges. Not one! As a city of the first class with a 28% African American population, Roanoke would certainly benefit from having an African-American judge elevated to the circuit court bench.
Judge Onzlee Ware, like Judge Ciaffone, is “decisive, prepared, and has excellent judgment.” His elevation would serve as a “role model for all citizens, but [his] leadership, poise and accomplishment [would be] particularly meaningful and inspirational to the young [AfricanAmerican] attorneys and citizens who [would] appear in his courtroom. As a sitting judge and former member of the House of Delegates, Judge Ware “is highly qualified, and the citizens of theRoanoke Valley deserve [his] competence, common sense, and judicial temperament.”
He also has a perspective unique among the four candidates. As an African-American and former criminal defense lawyer, he understands in an experiential way that African-Americans are far more likely to be “profiled” by police officers; are far more likley to receive a sentence of death for the same crime than a white capital defendant; are far more likely to end up in jail than a similarly situated white defendant; and are far more likely to remain in jail while awaiting trial than white defendants. To deny that African-Americans receive disparate treatment in the American criminal justice systems is to deny reality. It’s time for the General Assembly to recognize that the City of Roanoke ought to have at least one member of the circuit court bench who has walked in the shoes of 28% of her African-American citizens.
As criminal defense attorneys with more than 38 years of combined trial experience who have sat in jail with many hundreds of African-American defendants, we can attest first-hand to the perception held by the majority of them that the deck is, indeed, stacked against them. We respectfully urge the General Assembly to elevate Judge Onzlee Ware to the circuit court bench. The African Americans of the City of Roanoke deserve to have their voices heard in the halls of justice by someone who understands their life experience and can empathize with their frustrations, fears, hopes, and dreams.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.