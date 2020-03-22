By Sue Ella Kobak and Mark Atkinson
Kobak, of Pennington Gap, is active with PVEC Member Voices. Atkinson, of Beaverdam, is active with Repower REC.
Hundreds of thousands of Virginians get their power from rural electric cooperatives. These nonprofit utilities are owned by their consumers, who are called “members.” Unfortunately, all is not well at some of the commonwealth’s rural electric co-ops.
Electric co-ops are supposed to operate democratically, but many have strayed from their founding principles — democratic in word but not in deed. This has led to scandals at electric co-ops across the country, including in Texas, Oklahoma, Georgia, and South Carolina. A common thread is lack of transparency, undemocratic practices, and boards of directors effectively unaccountable to co-op member-owners. A previously secret report from the National Association of Rural Electric Cooperatives, recently disclosed by the nonprofit Energy and Policy Institute, reveals that some Virginia co-ops fail to follow best governance practices.
We are members of two Virginia electric co-ops at opposite ends of the commonwealth that suffer from undemocratic practices, opaque governance, and entrenched boards whose directors stay on for decades. One of us is a member-owner of Powell Valley Electric Co-op (PVEC), which serves portions of three Southwest Virginia counties. One of us is a member of Rappahannock Electric Co-op (REC), which serves 140,000 members in 22 Virginia counties from the West Virginia border to tidal waters of the Chesapeake. We’re each involved in separate campaigns, PVEC Member Voices and Repower REC, that are working to reform our co-ops.
REC members recently proposed bylaw changes to improve their co-op’s transparency and governance. REC’s board refused to put the member proposals up for vote by co-op members, and won’t even provide the petition form needed under co-op bylaws to allow REC members to gather signatures supporting the proposed changes.
A few years ago Richard Johnstone, Jr., CEO of Virginia electric co-ops’ trade association, wrote that co-op members voting on additions to bylaws is “an old-fashioned exercise in democracy that’s both refreshing and resilient, a living reminder of a time when civics was widely taught in school ....” But the reality at REC today is just the opposite.
PVEC’s board also has frustrated efforts seeking fair votes on proposed bylaw changes, and the board tightly controls the co-op’s board-election nominating process, thwarting member control. PVEC board members have held their positions for an average of 21 years. Only four director seats have changed since 2003. Three were succeeded by relatives and one succeeded his former employee. One REC board member recently appointed to fill a vacancy is the son of a man who served on REC’s board for 34 years. REC board-election outcomes are effectively controlled by the board itself.
Virginia’s electric co-ops enjoy the same monopoly in their service areas that big utilities like Dominion and Appalachian Power have. But co-ops are more lightly regulated on the theory that their supposed democratic status means consumers need less protection. Yet no Virginia law enforcement agency or regulator actively monitors the commonwealth’s electric co-ops to ensure they meet minimal levels of transparency and democracy. Nor have Virginia legislators indicated interest in ensuring that co-ops live up to their claimed democratic principles. Virginia newspapers similarly pay little attention to electric co-ops, apart from occasionally printing the utilities’ press releases as news stories.
Our two reform campaigns seek transparent and democratic governance of our local electric co-ops, with fair board elections. It’s time for Virginia officials and legislators to protect rural Virginians by examining anti-democratic practices at the commonwealth’s electric co-ops, and ensuring that all Virginia rural electric co-ops have genuine transparency and fair board elections.
Information about the two co-op reform campaigns is available at pvecmembervoices.wordpress.com and repowerrec.com. The authors can be contacted at info@repowerrec.com.
