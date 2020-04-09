While the coronavirus has dominated the news recently, a second healthcare crisis has been bubbling just beneath the surface. The Veterans Health Administration (VHA) division of the Department of Veterans Affairs, commonly referred to as “the VA,” addresses the healthcare needs of nine million of America’s veterans, and conservatives in Congress are intent upon defunding and destroying it.
I am a Vietnam veteran who resisted going to the VA for 42 years, but when I retired, I left behind my medical insurance. My primary physician is in Lynchburg and I’ve had two surgeries at the VA Hospital in Salem, carpal tunnel and rotator cuff. Both were quick, professional, and effective. For many years, I had problems with my lower back. The hospital in Salem didn’t have a spine specialist, so, after many months of fighting to be covered under the VA’s “Choice” program and a company called Healthnet, it took both U.S. Senators plus my Congressman to get authorization to have the spinal stenosis surgery at the hospital in Lynchburg.
At first, the operation was a total success, but after a few days my lower back started to hurt, and then the pain became excruciating! My wife rushed me to the ER where a CT Scan showed that I had a massive infection on my spine. I was rushed back to Lynchburg by ambulance and operated on again, but the pain persisted. A third surgery failed to eliminate the infection. It was so serious they told my wife to say goodbye one evening, as they didn’t think I would make it through the night. The after-effects of my “routine” operation kept me hospitalized for months until they identified the infection and prescribed a very expensive, high-performance antibiotic. I was transferred to a local rehab facility for a few weeks, and then allowed to go home, but I had to return to the local hospital every day at 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. for an infusion of the antibiotic that took 2 ½ hours each time. Four years later, my back is still not right. The “Choice” program only paid for the original surgery, as that was all they had authorized. Medicare and my supplement paid for all the rest.
The medical attention I have received from the VA has been professional and extremely competent, timely, and the facilities are always immaculate.
Now I’ve learned that Charles Koch of the infamous “Koch brothers” is bankrolling a movement to privatize the VA, turning over its medical health care activities to the for-profit, or private sector health industry. There is an urgency to the campaign, due to the obvious uncertainty of the election in November. Currently, the “Mission Act” encourages rural vets to go to for-profit healthcare providers instead of the VA. These “outsourced” visits are billed to the VA’s budget, far more costly than VA healthcare, and they include a paperwork requirement that is the curse of private sector healthcare. These measures, and more, are intended to deplete the VA’s finances and inhibit its ability to take care of veterans.
Today, the Coronavirus pandemic is likely to increase the pressures by the for-profit healthcare industry to privatize, or take over, the VA healthcare system. Approximately 86% of veterans surveyed are opposed to privatization of the VA. Instead, they (we) urge Congress to allocate adequate funding to the VA so that it can offer competitive wages to attract adequate staff, purchase necessary equipment, improve facilities, fix its problems, and continue to offer veterans the best medical care in America.
Study after study documents that VA healthcare is usually superior to care provided by for-profit doctors and hospitals. VA personnel are experienced and mindful of the special needs of veterans, especially combat vets, while the for-profit folks only view their patients by the size of their insurance coverages.
What am I suggesting? Veterans should become familiar with www.SaveOurVA.org. The Save Our VA movement urges all veterans to contact their congressional representatives in support of H.R. 701, a bill that would allow full funding and staffing of the VA. Talk about this situation at your next veterans meeting, and to your friends. Just pay attention, or the VA hospital you visit might be out of business soon, and that would be a disaster!
