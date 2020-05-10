By Jay Jones
Jones represents Norfolk in the House of Delegates. He is a Democrat.
The COVID-19 outbreak and the subsequent economic consequences are a double-barreled challenge for businesses and families. Losses include loved ones and livelihoods – no one’s sense of normalcy has been spared.
Our priority must be the health and safety of our community, with decisions based on data, science, and the advice of medical professionals. The best of Virginia has shown itself in the midst of this crisis. Across the Commonwealth, people are sacrificing for the health and safety of their fellow citizens. We will come out of this crisis a stronger, more united Commonwealth.
As we focus on mitigating the economic slowdown caused by the outbreak and charting a responsible course to recovery, the General Assembly will confront serious questions about how we will recover.
For me, the answer is clear: Virginia’s economic recovery starts with green energy technology to drive our growth, and it should work for everybody. We must double-down on policies that will to protect our coastlines and our environment and incentivize renewable energy job creation. And we must, at long last, take steps to protect ratepayers at a time when every dollar matters to them.
The Virginia Clean Economy Act (“VCEA”), recently signed by the governor, stands as historic action to move Virginia toward a carbon-free energy future. While not perfect, it is a necessary starting point.
The VCEA transitions the Commonwealth to 100% clean energy by 2045, deploys massive amounts of renewable energy, and invests heavily in energy efficiency. These policies are projected to create thousands of good-paying jobs, which couldn’t come at a more critical time.
We can and should double down on these policies now, spurring immediate creation of those jobs and ramping up our efforts to combat climate change. COVID-19 is today’s battle, but climate change is the existential threat of our lifetime.
We can invest more in coastal resiliency and to combat recurrent flooding, protecting communities of color in coastal urban centers like my district in Norfolk.
We can accelerate the deployment of renewable energy by ensuring renewable projects are mutually beneficial for localities and energy developers.
We can also spur renewable energy job creation by allowing retail customers to have greater access to renewable energy options. The General Assembly passed legislation this year allowing some large companies to shop for renewable energy; but a bill from Delegate Jeff Bourne that extended this same privilege to small businesses and residential customers to shop for 100% renewable energy was delayed unnecessarily.
Passing this legislation immediately would allow companies that want to transition to 100% renewable immediately do so in a competitive market, spurring demand and creating jobs.
Perhaps one of the quickest actions we could take is to finally pass legislation allowing the independent State Corporation Commission to review the base rates of our electricity monopolies. This is an absolutely necessary step to protect ratepayers as we transition to green energy.
Estimates say Dominion Energy overcharged customers by $500 million in 2017 and 2018, and perhaps by as much as $2 billion over the last two decades. I have advocated that Dominion should have their rates reviewed. By conducting a base rate review and returning overearnings, we can put money back in the pockets of customers right now — when they need it most.
Moving forward, we cannot forego oversight that protects customers while utility shareholders get a guaranteed rate of return.
Dominion can demonstrate its commitment to corporate social responsibility and its customers by joining the fray.
Dominion should acknowledge that livelihoods have been challenged and provide a credit or reduction on bills for those collecting unemployment from the state or extend the grace period to pay the bill.
Perhaps most meaningfully, Dominion could suspend its quarterly dividend payout (the next one is due in June) and provide offsets on customers’ bills as a show of its support for ratepayers over its shareholders.
Further, the order preventing customers from losing their power if they are financially affected by COVID-19 must be extended indefinitely. If challenged, the Code of Virginia empowers the SCC to provide for emergency rate reduction, which would assist those hit hardest.
Whether Dominion acts or not, we would be well served to double down on policies to combat climate change, spur renewable energy job creation, and protect rate payers as we navigate the uncertainty of the coming months.
When the General Assembly returns for a special session on the budget later this year, I hope we will consider elevating these issues. I am 31 years old, and climate change will impact my generation in ways we can only imagine. The COVID-19 pandemic showed us that an external factor can upend our lives. We must take action now in a national mobilization against climate change. It is up to all of us to act, especially one of Virginia’s largest corporate citizens.
