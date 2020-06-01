By Rachel Jones and Kalia Perry
Jones and Perry are students at Virginia Comomonwealth University. Jones is from Richmond; Perry from Baltimore.
We are two freshmen students at Virginia Commonwealth University who have decided to share our experiences with COVID-19 during our Spring 2020 semester. We were sent home having to face new obstacles as we are adjusting to a new normal. This new normal involves physical, emotional, financial, and psychological distancing. Here are our stories:
My name is Rachel Jones, and I’m from Roanoke. There are five of us who live here and only two of us were able to work from home. The others are confined to rooms having to be quiet for eight hours every day. Imagine trying to keep a three-year-old quiet for that long. This pandemic has affected my mental health more than expected it would. For example, I have some symptoms of depression. It’s dreary knowing when I wake up that I’ll be staying in the house with nothing to do.
This virus also has affected how my household gets our necessities providing they are even available for us to buy. Even though I live in a small town, there’s always a line to get into any grocery store, and by the time we get in, much of what we need is out of stock. People have to line up outside stores before they open just to get supplies. To be candid, at one point, my family ran out of paper towels and toilet paper and had to settle for baby wipes and napkins. But, thankfully, we have what we need.
My name is Kalia Perry, and I’m from Baltimore. Around the world students are experiencing the first year of college during a pandemic. This means figuring out college through a screen. Time feels reversed as if I were back in high school with limited independence when I was so excited to finally go to college. Freshman year feels unfinished, as if I just got robbed of valuable experiences. As an art student, imagine starting a sculpture class through Zoom. That personal interaction is important and makes a huge difference. For example, even in my own family, before last night we were social distancing in the same house in our own bubbles figuring all of this out alone. But food is one way to bring people together. Eating together was refreshing, like hitting a reset button.
Through this time, it’s important to be open to everyone’s perspective. Although the world is going through this together, each story has a twist depending on home life and what role you play as an individual. COVID-19 has brought challenges to not only our families but thousands of families.
Besides finding essential jobs, it feels like we’re stuck in quicksand.
