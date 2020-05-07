By Maury Johnson
Johnson is a farmer who lives in Greenville, West Virginia.
Being a member of Preserve Monroe and probably one of those “certain individuals” mentioned (“Pandemic isn’t a reason to stop the pipeline,” April 8 op-ed), I must thank them because their response has outraged anti-pipeline, pro-pipeline and even some pipeline workers.
Residents have documented MVP workers not following the guidelines, this refutes their statements. Also multiple crews of workers have been observed working along the MVP who aren’t erosion and sediment control (E&SC) workers. Therefore, I challenge their assertion that their activities are “limited to the inspection, maintenance, and repair of necessary erosion and sedimentation controls.”
I’m not sure what “misrepresentations”, “factual inaccuracies” and “questionable merits” they may be referring to in their commentary. In no way has anyone asked that genuine erosion and soil control measures be halted; rather they ask that outside crews not be brought in to commence construction under the guise of erosion and soil control. Granted, there is opposition to the project, but this is in no way the intent of the letter from Preserve Monroe, myself or anyone else. Their statement that this request is an attempt to halt the use of “natural gas in general” is an absurd over statement.
This is not about whether the pipeline should be finished or not. It is about the risks this will bring to our rural communities?” This is a major concern, it is disingenuous of them to imply otherwise.
The protection of the at-risk population, elderly, disabled and/or immune compromised people is critical. It is well documented that people living in rural areas are in generally poorer health, have less access to healthcare and will suffer more from this virus.
This area has oldest average population in the country. West Virginia is #1 for obesity, heart attacks and respiratory problems, its poverty rate is 20%. This will lead to a higher percentage of citizens needing hospitalization. This could overrun our healthcare system. If they are concerned about the citizens they would cease any further construction during this pandemic.
In the commentary, the writer said, “we do not believe using the unfortunate circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic falls within appropriate avenues of protest.” This is about the safety and welfare of the rural residents and pipeline workers. It is unconscionable to continue construction at this time.
People are fearful for themselves and others. The considerable resources being directed to this crisis is exactly the reason why pipeline construction, (not erosion and soil control) must temporarily halt. This would help lessen tensions and fear as well as the spread of COVID-19. If anyone is leveraging this crisis for their own benefit it is MVP.
I, therefore, asked MVP to continue only necessary erosion and soil control activities. Do not use this crisis to try to advance construction and put our communities and workers at risk for serious illness and death per COVID-19.
Traditional “man-camps” may not be used, but I know of several campgrounds in my area that are exclusively leased and even built to house these transient workers. I know hotels that cater to pipeline workers and houses where multiple workers live or rent. There are also several Facebook pages devoted to pipeline worker housing. These pages are full of information that disputes MVP’s claims.
MVP is not being honest about the number of workers needed for the pipeline. There are lots of contractors and agency workers who travel to the area to support and/or build or monitor the project. They may reside in the area part of the year but return home when they can. To say that only 300 workers are currently employed is misleading and doesn’t represent the true number of people needed for the project.
What is the real number of people currently working in the project or will be needed if further construction proceeds? The answer is found in the Final Environment Impact Statement.
Casting aspersions on people who are concerned for the safety of their communities during this pandemic is pathetic. Construction projects of all sizes from across the country have been put on hold due to COVID-19. Bringing unnecessary construction workers will cause death and illness to our citizens, workers and others.
Exactly how is the MVP an “essential activity”?
Many of the top-level medical professionals from around the world have said the only way to stop this pandemic is to decrease human-to-human contact. MVP’s attempt to paint those who oppose construction at this time as being “beyond the pale” is despicable. Maybe they should look in the mirror.
More than 200 groups from across the U.S. have called for a halt to unnecessary construction such as the MVP, this represents almost nine-million people calling for this moratorium.
