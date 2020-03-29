By Robert Johnson
Johnson was a senior environmental engineer at the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality. He is now retired. He lives in Roanoke County.
Over the course of more than five years, opponents of the Mountain Valley Pipeline have been immersed in and often consumed by local battles to protect their homes and communities. Although I have only played a small part in this opposition, I have witnessed the travesty unleashed by the MVP — the ongoing destruction of our precious resources and the trauma wrought by eminent domain (for private, corporate gain). The resistance efforts have unquestionably been important — from court challenges, to tree sitting, to speaking out at meetings and submitting comments to those agencies that are supposedly there to serve the citizens. In addition to bringing attention to the myriad environmental impacts and other legitimate concerns, these efforts have, at the very least, delayed the project and forced the MVP and the permitting agencies to reexamine important issues and address deficiencies. That is all good. But, for a moment, consider a broader view of this debacle.
Recently, the courts approved a 2.15 million dollar settlement from MVP for environmental violations that occurred during 2018. That may sound like a lot of money, but for the corporations behind this project, it is a pittance. Perhaps, it should be thought of as a small contribution to the state coffers, with more to come if/when violations continue. This money will certainly help the state’s environmental agencies in their cash-strapped programs—but at what costs? In effect, MVP serves as a cash cow for the state. Issue permits (when faced with enormous political pressure), then collect fines. And this is just one example of how big corporate money can affect the regulatory and political dynamics of such a project.
Now take another step back and consider the global perspective. The oligarchs and governments who own and control our planet’s oil and gas resources use these fossil fuels to manipulate international markets and political power. This is how Russia has tried to control Ukraine and Europe and how Saudi Arabia and the Middle East have tried to leverage and influence the West. So now, through fracking, the United States has recently gained the power to change the geopolitical balance. It is clear that the proposed pipelines are not needed here and that any use of the gas reserves (and continued use of other fossil fuel at current levels) will result in disastrous effects on the planet due to worsening climate change. There is no doubt that gas from the shale fields will eventually be shipped to Europe and elsewhere, meaning huge profits for the oil and gas brokers and more political clout for the United States.
Cynical? Maybe. However, a career of working for the state has taught me that corporate money and political pressure can sometimes influence government actions — and those actions may not always be in the best interest of the governed or the environment. In our fight against the MVP, the following quote from Blowout, Rachel Maddow’s most recent book about the oil and gas industry, is prescient.
“In theory, an industry’s job is to make money—to serve its customers and provide for its employees and shareholders—while the government’s job is to make sure the industry operates on a level playing field, that companies follow the law and don’t endanger others. When government is no match for the power of the industry, it instead becomes an enabler, an apologist, and often a corrupt participant in the industry running roughshod.”
So, while the local battles are waged, we should not lose sight of the big picture — the corrupting influence of big oil and gas and its influence on the decisions made by our state and federal government when it comes to pipeline development.
Pipelines are not just about local issues — these projects affect everyone everywhere. Those in charge of regulating and approving these projects and the politicians that back the pipelines (and the fossil fuel industry) must be held accountable for their complicity and the damage they inflict.
And, likewise, we must continue to support those organizations and political leaders, as well as our neighbors, who fight the pipelines on our behalf.
