By Dana Jacobs
Jacobs is a retired scientist who formerly consulted for and worked in biotechnology, bio-diagnostics, and biopharma industries. He lives in Blue Ridge.
“Trigger warning” — this letter is politically incorrect; and because I use hyph—n contain—ng words it may not be suitable for younger readers.
In the aim of fostering a better understanding of gun owners, particularly those concerned with their basic right of self preservation, by non-gun owners I will try to illustrate what I perceive as the “mindset” of a significant fraction of gun owners. As with any attempt at generalization the comments expressed below do not always apply fully across the board.
Many gun owners believe the following: a.) “Sh—t happens”, anywhere, anytime, to anyone; b.) the low probability of the occurrence of an adverse incident is a much less important consideration than are the grave consequences of said occurrence; c.) “when seconds count, the police are minutes away”; d.) every individual is responsible for their own personal security; e.) the 6 P’s — “prior preparedness prevents p—ss poor performance” in response to surprise occurrences. The 6P’s are why there are fire extinguishers around the house, why there is a small electric generator in the garage, a few extra canned goods in the cabinets and cases of water in the garage, why one learns CPR and first aid, and why I have access to a survival tool, a firearm, wherever legally permitted.
Approximately 80% of my 200+ hours of formal firearms training has occurred in classes taught by retired law enforcement, which were attended by both civilians and active law enforcement. So let me be crystal clear, neither the police officer nor the armed citizen awakes in the morning thinking, “I am going to waste some dude today”. In my more than 50 years as an adult gun owner I have managed to avoid and/or de-escalate, and I have never yet had to deploy a weapon. Because I live the “6 P’s” I hope to continue that record.
I am aware that many citizens, particularly non-gun owners, do not necessarily subscribe to the concepts expressed in “a — e” above, and that is their right. They have the right to be unprepared, the right to think that the probability of a bad incident is so low that they should not bother to prepare for possible consequences should it actually happen, the right to the illusion that the police are primarily responsible for their personal security and can protect them from any form of harm.
What these citizens do not have the moral right to do is to blame and demonize other law-abiding gun owning citizens for the actions of the criminals and those very few mentally unstable individuals who commit violent crimes. You may disagree with me and disagree with the concepts expressed above in “a-e,” but you do not have the moral or legal right to prevent me and others who think similarly from lawfully practicing these concepts.
Finally, it may be useful for all of us to remember that rather than a parliamentary democracy, the founders designed a democratic representative republic, one with a written Constitution and a written Bill of Rights. This design was purposeful and done, in part, to prevent and protect the citizenry from a tyranny of the majority. This is why we have a U.S. Senate in addition to the U.S. House of Representatives, the Electoral College rather than direct presidential elections, and a Bill or Rights that most constitutional scholars recognize as individual rights. On any given issue one may be part of a majority, and as our history has shown, that doesn’t mean that the majority is always right or righteous.
