By Sara Imershein
Imershein is a board-certified OBGYN licensed in Virginia since 1983 and has worked for six years at the Falls Church Healthcare Center.
Throughout my 36-year medical career as an OBGYN and an abortion provider, my primary goal has been to treat each patient with the highest standards of medical care, honest up-to-date information, and compassion without shame or judgment.
Since the 1972 U.S. Supreme Court decided Roe v. Wade, the Virginia legislature has systematically and methodically dismantled access to safe, legal abortion care. More than 170 bills aimed at restricting access to reproductive healthcare have been introduced in the General Assembly since 2008. Many of these laws were enacted by the General Assembly despite having no discernible personal or public health benefit. These restrictions harm and demean each and every patient, forcing her to undergo medically unnecessary procedures and imposing a punitive 24-hour minimum waiting period. These laws were designed to shame a Virginian seeking abortion care and delay timely, safe care.
When patients come to me, they want patient-centered, high-quality treatment and medically accurate information, not something mandated by outsiders – especially not politicians.
Virginia’s medical community overwhelmingly opposes restrictions on women’s health care. We support sound, medically appropriate revisions to the code and regulations. In a comprehensive study, the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine (NASEM) evaluated and determined that abortion is a safe and effective medical procedure. Research also proves that medically unnecessary state restrictions on abortion, like those in our Commonwealth, disregard personal circumstances and only serve to decrease access, increase risk, and hinder top quality care. Virginians deserve better.
That’s why I support the Reproductive Health Protection Act (RHPA), which is on it’s way to being enacted into law. The RHPA is a commonsense bill that rolls back medically unnecessary and politically motivated restrictions on abortion and eliminates unnecessary barriers to safe, legal abortion care. As a physician, I fully support legislation that restores the dignity of the patient-provider relationship by taking medical decisions out of the hands of politicians and placing them back where they belong: with patients and their medical professionals.
As an abortion provider, I have seen the real-world impact of these draconian laws on my patients’ lives. Restrictions burden my patients with unnecessary delays and greater expenses; these restrictions severely limit access to abortion care in rural and medically underserved regions, often forcing patients to travel hours to access care. Politically-motivated laws create impediments to providing the most up-to-date medical care and substitute political ideology for my professional judgment and experience. For example, there are times when an ultrasound is unnecessary, even inadvisable prior to an abortion. Yet Virginia law requires all my patients, without exception undergo an unnecessary medical test. The legally mandated twenty-four hour delay forces many patients to schedule an additional appointment at a later time, often a week or more later, requiring another day off work. The delay also forces some patients, when close to the legally-mandated Virginia cutoff, to seek hospital care and incur higher risk and higher costs, including additional lost wages, childcare expenses, and transportation challenges. My patients come from varied socio-economic backgrounds and often don’t have the additional time or money these restrictions necessitate. Abortion early in pregnancy is a reliably low risk procedure, with few complications and rare serious complications. Current best medical practice, does not require nor recommend this procedure be performed in a hospital-like facility. Other more complicated medical procedures are commonly performed in doctors’ offices.
Virginians have waited long enough for their reproductive health decisions to be taken out of the hands of politicians and placed back where they belong: in the hands of patients and their medical professionals. Health care professionals, like myself, care deeply for our patients. We want to have the flexibility to practice according to up-to-date standards of care for the Virginians who trust us, for the Virginians we serve.
