By Chris Hurst
Hurst represents Giles County, Radford and parts of Montgomery and Pulaski counties in the House of Delegates. He is a Democrat.
Last fall, as I met with small businesses around the New River Valley, an all-too common theme developed — the inability to obtain quality, affordable health insurance.
This concern was even more true for independent contractors and self-employed individuals who don’t have the advantage of employer-based benefits. Many of these hard-working Virginians go without healthcare coverage because of the high cost of health plans sold in Virginia’s insurance markets.
I worked with the Virginia REALTORS® association and other groups to develop legislation that would allow well-established associations to pool their members together as a large group for the chance to purchase plans from health insurance companies.
To that end, we approached the 2020 legislative session with the goal of addressing the concerns various stakeholders have voiced about these group plans, and we did.
While there were those that sought to confuse this bill with other issues, we worked to create legislation that requires these plans to be compliant with the Affordable Care Act, which means they cannot deny a person coverage based on a pre-existing condition. These plans cover the ACA’s “essential health benefits” and premium rates cannot vary based on a person’s health condition.
These plans are what Virginians need and deserve.
My fellow legislators agreed, voting for final passage of HB 795 on a 93-3 vote in the House and a 39-0 vote in the Senate.
Our hope was that Gov.Northam would see the need for such thoughtful legislation, and the overwhelming bi-partisan support, and allow the bill to become law. Unfortunately, the governor amended HB 795 with a re-enactment clause, which would require the General Assembly to reconsider the legislation again in 2021.
Waiting another year is simply unacceptable to the thousands of Virginians who struggle to obtain healthcare coverage, a struggle that is amplified during the current COVID-19 crisis. While I didn’t introduce my bill to address COVID-19, imagine how it could be helping Virginians right now.
My hope is that as we reconvene on April 22, my colleagues join me in declining the governor’s amendment and work with the Administration to enact this critical legislation this year.
