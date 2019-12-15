By Chris Hurst
Hurst represents Giles County, Radford and parts of Montgomery and Pulaski counties in the House of Delegates. He is a Democrat.
Virginians are proud of the climate we offer businesses — and we should be. Our low taxes, smart regulations and strong economic infrastructure have made our Commonwealth the best place in the country to run a company.
As good a job as we do offering companies the assets they need to thrive, we can always do better. One important place to start is to strengthen the support we offer the Virginia workers who help those companies succeed every day.
When the Virginia General Assembly returns to Richmond in January we can make our Commonwealth work better for workers and their families by guaranteeing them paid leave when they take time away from work to care for loved ones.
In an economy where every adult in a home often works full-time, the birth of a child, an adoption or an illness in the family often requires one or more persons to take weeks or even months off from work.
Unfortunately, Virginia law does not guarantee that workers who take leave to care for family will be paid during their time off. This creates a situation in which men or women who are doing their best to welcome a new child or care for an ill family member in the short-term often risk their financial stability in the long-term.
Guaranteeing paid leave for major family events is a common sense step we can take in the coming year to make our economy work better for Virginia families. It will also benefit businesses and our economy as a whole.
Studies show that taking time off to welcome a new child can improve the child’s health outcomes in the long-term. Taking leave also increases the likelihood that a parent will return to the workforce, thereby saving a Virginia employer from having to recruit and train another employee.
Last year, the General Assembly considered legislation that would guarantee workers up to 70 percent of their working wages, capped at $850 per week, for up to 12 weeks following a qualifying family event. The wages paid during the program would be supported by a family medical leave fund financed by the payroll taxes that employers and employees pay.
This legislation did not pass last year, but proponents believe there is reason for optimism this year and in the years to come. For one example, both Governor Northam and Virginia Speaker of the House Kirk Cox have implemented policies over the past two years that offer the employees under their leadership paid leave for qualifying family events. Additionally, many states around the country have implemented programs similar to the one proposed in last year’s legislation that are currently paying off for workers and businesses in those states.
Next year we can join those states and send a clear message to the people of this Commonwealth that we support workers and their families just as much as we support the businesses where they work. We can pass a law that will protect economic opportunity in our communities and strengthen the quality of the workforce we offer employers in every corner of the Commonwealth. And we can make sure Virginia is the best choice, not only for companies looking for a new home but also for the workers they will need to succeed.
We should be proud of Virginia’s sterling credentials when it comes to a business-friendly economy — but we should also be honest about the need for progress. Right now, it is too difficult for too many Virginia workers to balance the needs of their families with the demands of their job – but it doesn’t have to be.
Let’s work together to pass paid family leave in the coming legislative session and make this Commonwealth work better for Virginians and their families.
