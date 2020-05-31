By Eddie Hunter
Hunter is chairman of the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce.
When I assumed the chairmanship of the Roanoke Regional Chamber Board of Directors this past January, our local economy was in good shape and poised to diversify and expand even further. So much has changed since that time, with business owners, employees, and consumers feeling and experiencing the unforeseeable strain of the coronavirus pandemic. Our region’s unemployment rate, at only 3 percent a few months ago, now hovers above 10 percent. Although our area’s business community has a tough road to recovery, there are many reasons to be optimistic that we will return to and even surpass our reputation as a great place to do business.
Residents of Virginia’s Blue Ridge region are to be commended for the responsibility they’ve shown during this time of economic austerity. Customers of brick and mortar essential businesses are seen wearing masks and practicing social distancing as much as possible. Grocery stores and other essential businesses have reacted to the pandemic by supplying employees with personal protective equipment (PPE) and protective barriers, while constantly disinfecting shared surfaces. We have also seen some local businesses transition from manufacturing of garments and other textile-related products to PPE for our healthcare workers, first responders, and consumers alike. It is this responsibility, resiliency, and community-focused outlook that gives us hope for the future.
Additionally, I am proud of the way our local governments have collaborated regionally during this public health crisis. Gov. Northam has given localities unprecedented latitude to re-open at differing rates, which in some cases has led to uncertainty among business owners — especially those who own business in multiple locations across several localities. We, in the greater Roanoke Valley, are fortunate that our region’s ability to stick together during the re-opening process has minimized at least one such uncertainty among the many that our business community is facing. Likewise, I am confident that should future outbreaks occur, our region’s governments will continue to work together to make decisions that are in the best interest of public health and quality of life.
The staff of the Roanoke Regional Small Business Development Center (SBCD) has been working overtime to assist our most vulnerable employers in accessing resources that could make the difference in weathering this storm. The SBCD has been offering complimentary advising sessions to show how our businesses can maintain their workforce and get back up and running in the midst of this economic uncertainty. This is an invaluable local resource and many business owners have taken advantage of it.
The Roanoke Regional Chamber, along with many entities, has been active in this time of quarantine and social distancing, finding ways to provide programming and assistance to the business community remotely. The Chamber has hosted Virginia policymakers for webinars to give updates on relief legislation, conducted “Chamber Chats” in which local business owners have the opportunity to showcase their products and services, helped inform business owners on operational best practices, and more. While the policies targeted toward stopping the spread of COVID-19 have changed the meaning of “business as usual.” it has given the Chamber an opportunity to provide new ways of helping those it serves.
We are still navigating a path toward a renewed regional economy and have advocated for several policies we believe will help the process advance. Along with seeking to recognize 501©(6) non-profits as eligible for Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) funds, we believe that funds received through the PPP for payroll, rent, et cetera should be tax deductible. Recently, the Internal Revenue Service released a memo which said that normally tax-deductible businesses expenses (such as payroll and rent) would not be deductible for businesses participating in the PPP. This is a disappointing development, and one that seems to go against the spirit of why businesses were encouraged to apply for these funds in the first place. The Roanoke Regional Chamber will continue to advocate in favor of policies that strengthen our business climate and oppose those that do not.
It will take continued focus, diligence and a commitment to innovation to ensure that we can fully re-open our region’s economy while doing so in a manner that protects public health and safety. We are all in this together, and we will emerge from these challenging times even stronger than before. From what I have seen over the past couple of months, I feel certain that we are up to the task.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.